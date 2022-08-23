Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Volunteers Are Still Needed for United Presbyterian Church’s Saturday Kitchen
United Presbyterian Church of Washington will host its weekly Saturday Kitchen meal at their church. Volunteers are still needed for multiple time slots this week for the weekly meal service. Prep cooks are needed from 9:00-11:00 am to slice fruit and layout silverware for the meal, servers are needed for the meal service from 11:00 am–12:30 pm, and volunteer spots for the clean-up crew from 12:00-1:00 pm are still needed. For those interested in volunteering their time, contact Pastor Erin at the United Presbyterian Church of Washington.
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
kciiradio.com
Now is the Time to Register for Nest Raiders-Youth Trapping Event
Louisa County Conservation has scheduled a Nest Raiders-Youth Trapping Event for youth 12 years-old and up. The event is Sunday October 9th, from 1-5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Louisa County Pheasants and Quail Forever, Iowa Trappers Association, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Louisa County Conservation. The...
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library to Host Family Game Night
The Washington Public Library will be hosting its weekly family game night tomorrow. The weekly family game night is part of the Library’s weekly meetings, including the Kings & Queens Card Club, which meets every Tuesday. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried spoke with KCII about how the family game night is a way people could make an evening out of their usual trip downtown.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
kciiradio.com
Country Club View Development to be as Local as Possible
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Country Club View subdivision just south of the Washington Country Club on August 23. The first phase of the development will feature 31 residential lots with two bedrooms and bathrooms, with the option for a two or three-car garage. Prospective homebuyers will also be able to customize their floorplans with the developers after buying a lot.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
kciiradio.com
WMU Volleyball Sweeps Away Chiefs On Opening Night
It was a quick trip to Keokuk for the Winfield-Mt. Union volleyball team on Thursday when they downed the host Chiefs in straight sets to open the new season. The 15th ranked Wolves had little trouble in set scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-17. Bradie Buffington led the offense with 12 kills while Audrie Gipple and Keely Malone had seven. Malone set a lot of the offense up with 27 assists, Keetyn Townsley took care of the defense with 22 digs, and Tessa Huston was 21 of 22 serving with two aces.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
kciiradio.com
Follow-Up to Special Council Meeting For City of Riverside
The City of Riverside held a special City Council meeting this past Monday night to discuss a resolution to apply for a Washington County Riverboat Grant. Plans to submit the grant were scheduled for Wednesday. The grant application is for the EMS Department and the Riverside Fire Department to purchase...
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
kciiradio.com
Garland “Gary” E. Nash
No services will be held for 77-year-old Garland “Gary” E. Nash of Brighton. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Dennis Earl Stout
Funeral services for 83-year-old Dennis Earl Stout of Ainsworth will be at 1:30p.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family present to receive friends from 4-7p.m. Interment will take place at Oregon Township Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Ainsworth Volunteer Firefighters Association Inc.
kciiradio.com
Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf
A funeral service for 82-year-old Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf of Washington will be held Saturday, August 27th at 10:30a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends Friday, August 26th from 4-6:30p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Rebecca Vittetoe
Agronomist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County Rebecca Vittetoe discusses the upcoming 35th Anniversary of the Southeast Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm as well as the ribbon cutting for the new Research and Learning Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Jessie Franklin Albright
Funeral services for 90-year-old Jessie Franklin Albright of Washington will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 Thursday evening. Interment will take place at the Taylor Cemetery in rural Unionville, Iowa. A general memorial has been established.
Daily Iowan
Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded
The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
kciiradio.com
Lion Football Travels to Central City Friday
Mother Nature was not kind to the Lone Tree football team in last week’s opener against Midland, but the Lions hope for better luck Friday when they make a trip to face Central City. The week zero matchup on Friday only lasted a quarter before lightning ended the scoreless...
