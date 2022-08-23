ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Augusts go, there aren’t many that come to mind that have been as consistently pleasant as this one. Temperatures have been warm, but not hot, humidity has been, for the most part, lacking, and sunshine’s been in no short supply. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day in which the Stateline was treated to an abundance of sunshine. The consistency doesn’t end there. We’ve now strung together three straight days with a high temperature of 83° coming off a morning low of 58°. What’s more, we’ve had a high of exactly 83° a whopping six times in August’s first 24 days. Simply put, you don’t find consistency like that every day!

