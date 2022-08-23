ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Partly cloudy and warmer with a chance of rain over the next few days

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGQWH_0hRls9vC00

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is in Dallas today surveying flood damage.

Governor Abbott is signing a disaster declaration for 23 counties, saying the “effect of this storm has been dramatic.”

Abbott says he wants to commend mayor & city staff in Dallas “for responding so prolifically” to the biggest rainfall in 90 years. He says he’s been in touch with the mayor of Fort Worth and other North Texas cities to ensure no one has unmet needs.

The once in a 100-year flooding event took place across North Texas Sunday into Monday is over. Things have calmed down considerably this morning. However, be careful this morning, there may be some flooded roadways in isolated areas.

Speaking of rainfall, 9.19" of rain fell at DFW airport in a 24-hour period Sunday into Monday. This ranks number two in the top 10 for most rain for that time frame. The most rain we've seen in 24 hours is 9.57" in way back in the Great Depression of 1932. We've also received over 10 inches of rain for the month of August ranking US number two for the rainiest August since records have been kept. We also have put a huge dent in our rainfall deficit for the year which now sits at a little over an inch and a quarter. A couple of days ago we were 10 inches below average for 2022.

Again, things are quiet for your morning commute with just some patchy drizzle and low clouds hanging around the area. Unfortunately, we're not done with the rainfall yet.

The upper level low that was partly responsible for the record rainfall recently, is still hanging out just to the east of Dallas. It will stay stationary today and tomorrow, so as we heat up into the mid to upper 80s both days, scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop. This will not be a widespread event and these will dissipate by sunset both today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

A very isolated chance for a shower storm on Thursday with a high near 90°. We're dry for Friday and Saturday with highs and the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms may return to the forecast for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 90s again.

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that suffered damage from the historical flooding event. We all can rebuild!

*Yest Rain: 5.66” *Yest High: 80; Low: 72
*Today’s Averages: High: 95; Low: 75
*Record high: 107 (1952, 2010); Record low: 64 (1949, 1956, 1961)

*August rain: 10.08”; August surplus: +8.68”
*2022 Rain: 12.82”; 2022 deficit: 1.28"
*Sunrise: 6:57am; Sunset: 8:04pm

Today: Morning clouds and drizzle, becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. High: Mid 80s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Mid to upper 80s.Wind: NE 5 mph.

Thursday - Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Near 90.

Sunday and Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and storms. High: Low 90s.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Sunset, TX
freightwaves.com

Flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area disrupts freight operations

Torrential rains and heavy flooding on Monday forced road closures and route changes for transportation businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Ruby Lee, principal at logistics provider Ultimate Transportation, said flooded roads delayed some of her drivers for hours. Ultimate Transportation is based in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KTEN.com

Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties

(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas
Texoma's Homepage

Cars stranded on Dallas interstate during flash flooding

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL VIA: Storyful) — As rain continues to fall in Texas the Metroplex is facing some difficulty after areas received more than 12 inches of rain. Drivers had to be rescued from their cars after flash flooding hit Interstates 30 and 45 in Dallas, Texas, in the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, […]
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox4news.com

Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas

DALLAS - Heavy rain prompted Flash Flood Warnings for several North Texas counties Monday. The National Weather Service allowed the Flash Flood Warnings for Dallas and Tarrant counties to expire at 1:15 p.m. They are still in effect for Henderson, Hill, Ellis and Somervell counties. Dallas, Johnson, Kaufman, Van Zandt...
Larry Lease

Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas

A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy