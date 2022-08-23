Man wanted for the murder of a prominent Dallas attorney to be extradited from Florida

An accused killer wanted for the murder of a prominent Dallas attorney 6 years ago will finally be coming back to Dallas County from Florida to stand trial.

A judge has ruled that 61-year-old Steven Aubrey should be extradited back to face charges that he killed attorney Ira Tobolowsky six years ago. And an appeals court has refused to stay that order.

Aubrey was indicted for murdering Tobolowsky May 13, 2016 after a years- long investigation. Tobolowsky was killed in his north Dallas garage when someone set him on fire.

In the arresting document, police said Aubrey attacked Tobolowsky and then doused him in gasoline and set him on fire with a torch, causing his death.

Tobolowsky's family says the victim and Aubrey had been in a bitter legal fight when the murder happened. Aubrey was arrested in Broward County Florida, in April. He has fought his extradition back to Dallas since May.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram