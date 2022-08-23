ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Just Stop Oil activists block oil depots near M25

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxGdf_0hRlrs5500

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked oil depots near the M25 in Essex , and other key routes in Warwickshire , early Tuesday (23 August) morning.

Demonstrators targetted Grays and Kingsbury oil terminals, with some occupying tunnels, in their call for the government to end new oil and gas projects.

“It’s become increasingly difficult to be down here, I’m really struggling to breathe because I have severe asthma,” activist Stephanie said from a tunnel.

“We don’t really have that much of a choice to be here if I want to save my two children’s futures,” she added.

The Independent

Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car

It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
CARS
The Independent

Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers

A Londoner who decided to escape soaring rent prices by moving into a houseboat said he is “very happy with my decision” amid rising energy costs for land-dwellers.Martin Walsh, 25, moved in to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regent’s Canal in 2021, as he could not find affordable accommodation on land in London.He told the PA news agency: “The rental economy last year was just crazy, to secure a place to live many were paying way above what places were worth.“My options were either take out a loan for a houseboat, live in the middle of nowhere...
INDUSTRY
