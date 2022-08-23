Just Stop Oil activists block oil depots near M25

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked oil depots near the M25 in Essex , and other key routes in Warwickshire , early Tuesday (23 August) morning.

Demonstrators targetted Grays and Kingsbury oil terminals, with some occupying tunnels, in their call for the government to end new oil and gas projects.

“It’s become increasingly difficult to be down here, I’m really struggling to breathe because I have severe asthma,” activist Stephanie said from a tunnel.

“We don’t really have that much of a choice to be here if I want to save my two children’s futures,” she added.

