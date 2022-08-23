Read full article on original website
hancockclarion.com
Truck with big load cuts power and internet lines
On Friday, August 19 at around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 271 South and Hwy 60 East, an overloaded truck hauling a huge tank was heading east with an escort service, as it was over the normal width and height. It hit a communication line and broke a utility pole down near Hancock County High School, knocking out power and internet to over 500 homes and causing both east and west bound lanes to be closed.
Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity announces The Quarter Mile
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone has quarters to spare, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has an event for you. The Quarter Mile is a new event that Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County plans to make annual. The event is happening this Saturday. On August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat […]
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
104.1 WIKY
Volunteers Needed For Halloween Event in Henderson
Audubon Kids Zone and the John J. Kennedy Community Center/City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department – and other organizations — are teaming up again for the East End Halloween Extravaganza. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. The route will start at...
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
Everything You Need to Know About Frog Follies This Weekend in Evansville
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies car show. An Evansville Tradition. For nearly half a century, even in torrential rains and scorching heat (often commemorated...
14news.com
Employee housing coming to Holiday World
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project. It’s named Compass Commons. The building will be able to house up to 136 team members. Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
14news.com
Crews spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Providence. Officials with the Public Works Department say they’ll get underway around 7 p.m. Experts say the best way to get rid of mosquitos is to get rid of standing water, keep your yard neat...
city-countyobserver.com
AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE THROUGHOUT THE FALL
AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE THROUGHOUT THE FALL. Evansville, IN – August 23, 2022 – Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines have announced that the American Heritage will return to Evansville for four additional stops through the Fall of 2022. The American Heritage, a classic newly renovated paddlewheeler carrying 150 passengers, will moor at the dock formerly occupied by the LST 325 at Marina Pointe on the following dates:
wamwamfm.com
6 Speeding Tickets in Petersburg School Zone
Police are asking drivers to actually follow the speed limit after six people were given speeding tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said one person was driving 62 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone at Pike Central High School. Two...
Holiday World to provide housing for long-distance workers
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”. According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing […]
city-countyobserver.com
Canine Aquatic Center Celebrates National Dog Day
EVANSVILLE, IN Canine Aquatic Center in Evansville, IN is celebrating National Dog Day on August 26th, 2022 by offering a free aquatic initial evaluation with the purchase of three swims now through September 2022. National Dog Day encourages dog ownership of all breeds. “If you are looking for your new...
