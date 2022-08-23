ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity announces The Quarter Mile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone has quarters to spare, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has an event for you. The Quarter Mile is a new event that Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County plans to make annual. The event is happening this Saturday. On August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
WTHI

Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
VINCENNES, IN
WANE-TV

Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
WARSAW, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Hulman Building to get a new lease on life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
103GBF

In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show

Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours

USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours. The University of Southern Indiana’s volunteer organization celebrated its 2022 award recipients and dedicated volunteer community during the annual Volunteer USI Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, August 24. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, volunteers devoted 52,578 hours to USI and the local community. Since 1996, Volunteer USI has recorded a total of 2,336,383 volunteer hours.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
JASPER, IN
city-countyobserver.com

AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE THROUGHOUT THE FALL

AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE THROUGHOUT THE FALL. Evansville, IN – August 23, 2022 – Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines have announced that the American Heritage will return to Evansville for four additional stops through the Fall of 2022. The American Heritage, a classic newly renovated paddlewheeler carrying 150 passengers, will moor at the dock formerly occupied by the LST 325 at Marina Pointe on the following dates:
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI wins behind Murphy’s first hat trick

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened their 2022 regular season home schedule Thursday with a 4-0 win against the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin’ Engineers. Freshman midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) led the Screaming Eagles with her first career hat trick. The Screaming...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Aug. 25-28

The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

HENDERSON, Ky. — (AP) — Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in western Kentucky, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said. Officers responded Thursday evening to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House...
HENDERSON, KY
city-countyobserver.com

HATFIELD INVITES EVANSVILLE STUDENTS AND RECENT GRADUATES TO APPLY FOR PAID STATEHOUSE INTERNSHIP

INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) invites Hoosier State’s best and brightest college students and recent graduates to apply for a paid internship at the Indiana Statehouse for the 2023 Legislative Session, which begins in January. Indiana House Democrats are now accepting applications for six internship programs that immerse students and graduates in state government while providing valuable hands-on experience. When applying, applicants can choose from the following internship opportunities:
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy