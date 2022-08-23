Read full article on original website
Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity announces The Quarter Mile
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone has quarters to spare, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has an event for you. The Quarter Mile is a new event that Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County plans to make annual. The event is happening this Saturday. On August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat […]
Groundbreaking for first Habitat home in northern Posey County scheduled
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the first Habitat for Humanity house to be built in northern Posey County will be held August 26, at 5 p.m., on 80 E. Oak Street in Poseyville. Beth Folz, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, commented, “Although Habitat is building its 14th home in […]
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
14news.com
Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some drivers in town saw some relief at the pump on Thursday. The Moto Mart on North Burkhart Road sold regular unleaded gas for $2.38 per gallon. The two-hour event was a promotion by Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. Republican Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon were...
WTHI
Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
WANE-TV
Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
wevv.com
Renowned astronaut, first black woman in space to visit Evansville
A renowned astronaut and the first black female astronaut to travel into space will be giving a speech in Evansville.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours
USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours. The University of Southern Indiana’s volunteer organization celebrated its 2022 award recipients and dedicated volunteer community during the annual Volunteer USI Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, August 24. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, volunteers devoted 52,578 hours to USI and the local community. Since 1996, Volunteer USI has recorded a total of 2,336,383 volunteer hours.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
city-countyobserver.com
AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE THROUGHOUT THE FALL
AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE THROUGHOUT THE FALL. Evansville, IN – August 23, 2022 – Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines have announced that the American Heritage will return to Evansville for four additional stops through the Fall of 2022. The American Heritage, a classic newly renovated paddlewheeler carrying 150 passengers, will moor at the dock formerly occupied by the LST 325 at Marina Pointe on the following dates:
city-countyobserver.com
USI wins behind Murphy’s first hat trick
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened their 2022 regular season home schedule Thursday with a 4-0 win against the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin’ Engineers. Freshman midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) led the Screaming Eagles with her first career hat trick. The Screaming...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Aug. 25-28
The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter
HENDERSON, Ky. — (AP) — Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in western Kentucky, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said. Officers responded Thursday evening to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House...
city-countyobserver.com
HATFIELD INVITES EVANSVILLE STUDENTS AND RECENT GRADUATES TO APPLY FOR PAID STATEHOUSE INTERNSHIP
INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) invites Hoosier State’s best and brightest college students and recent graduates to apply for a paid internship at the Indiana Statehouse for the 2023 Legislative Session, which begins in January. Indiana House Democrats are now accepting applications for six internship programs that immerse students and graduates in state government while providing valuable hands-on experience. When applying, applicants can choose from the following internship opportunities:
14news.com
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
