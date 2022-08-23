ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis

By Hollie Lewis
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIc2L_0hRlqaP200

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even with all of the fall vibes on the horizon, it won’t be long before some are imagining rows upon rows of evergreens standing tall in the North Pole, providing the scent of fresh pine.

For those who might want to get there early, there is a job opportunity at the North Pole that is available now. However, before heading to the attic in search of those reindeer antlers headbands and matching mittens it might be important to take note.

Savannah CBD dispensary workers on Griner’s detention

Frontier Grow Lab , located in the North Pole is currently hiring someone to help them with some trimming, not for Christmas, but for cannabis .

According to the job description, the full-time position pays $16 an hour and the harvest portion of the position includes helping the team cut down and weigh plants, remove excess fan leaves and prepare plants for curing and drying.

Once they are properly dried, plants must be “bucked down” which includes removing buds from stems and properly storing them. Once it is finished curing, you will be helping trim the bud by hand as well as sorting and processing the material.

The job also includes making pre-rolls in-house which involves helping the team with all the steps involved in this process including running the pre-roll machine, weighing, twisting & packing pre-rolls.

The age requirement is 21 years or older, and applicants must be able to acquire a marijuana permit holder as soon as possible. One of the reason’s the company says people should apply is to learn the ins and outs of processing cannabis.

According to the job posting, Frontier Grow Labs has been in the legal industry since 2016. The company also states, “We are a team that appreciates comradery, hard work, self motivation, and excellent communication. Frontier Grow Labs prioritizes quality product and proper handling processes above all else.”

DailyMail: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seen at Savannah hospital ahead of weekend wedding

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , marijuana — which can also be called cannabis, weed, pot, or dope — refers to the dried flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant. The cannabis plant contains more than 100 compounds. These compounds include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is impairing or mind-altering, as well as other active compounds, such as cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is not impairing, meaning it does not cause a “high” according to the CDC.

The CDC says marijuana can make the heart beat faster and can make blood pressure higher immediately after use. It could also lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, and other vascular diseases.

According to Harvard Health Publishing , the most common use for medical marijuana in the United States is for pain control. While some suggest that marijuana isn’t strong enough for severe pain (for example, post-surgical pain or a broken bone), some say it is quite effective for the chronic pain that plagues millions of Americans, especially as they age.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia’s medical marijuana law allows certain qualified people to legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of “low THC oil.” It authorizes the Georgia Department of Public Health to issue a “Low THC Oil Registry Card” to those qualified, which will prove that they are authorized to have the oil and protect them from arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah to build dozens of new tiny homes to help house the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There are more than 600 people in Savannah who have no place to call home, according to thelatest report from the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority. That number could soon fall, however, thanks to a major investment. After experiencing so much success with its existing tiny homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#North Pole#Cdc#Jobs#Wsav#Savannah Cbd Dispensary#Frontier Grow Lab
wtoc.com

Study offers potential solutions to traffic on E.G. Miles Parkways in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drive through Hinesville often, you’ve likely been stuck in traffic on E.G. Miles Parkway. In 2019, portions of that road had a crash rate 2.5 times above the state average. That’s why the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission launched a study earlier this year to help solve some of these problems. The nine month long study was just completed.
HINESVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store

With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chris Chumley named EGRMC Employee of the Month

Congratulations to the EGRMC June 2022 Employee of the Month, Chris Chumley. Chumley is an echo sonographer and has been part of the echo cardiac team at EGRMC for almost 11 years. Chris was nominated by his colleagues for his great attitude, dedication, responsiveness, and commitment to providing quality patient...
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Greek Festival returns

The Savannah Greek Festival is fully back this year. Last year, they did carry-out food orders, and the festival was canceled entirely in 2020. But this year, everything that we’ve enjoyed about the festival will be back: the Greek grocery store, the marketplace, the dancing, and of course, the food.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to get waffles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the National Day Calendar website, Aug. 24 is National Waffle day. It commemorates the day that Cornelius Swarthout or New York received his patent for the newly created waffle iron in 1869. He did not invent the waffle, not the waffle iron, but with his new patent, everybody could […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Upgraded inpatient care unit opened at Evans Memorial Hospital

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff cut the ribbon on an upgraded inpatient care unit at Evans Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. Nurses are welcoming the $300,000 renovation as they say it will help them deliver better care more quickly to patients. “This has been a much-needed upgrade for a very...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Kemp to dedicate $125 million to supercharge school-based health centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen healthcare options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees […]
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Darien exit along I-95 is set to get a big makeover over the next year or so. A large truck stop is planned just off exit 49. That exit will soon be home to a JP Travel Center. Providing even more services to travelers and jobs for locals. City leaders say this is a positive move for the area.
DARIEN, GA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy