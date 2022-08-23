From the moment Naomi Splittorff stepped on the soccer field as a freshman at Reitz High School, it was obvious to everyone just how special of a player she was. She continued to work hard, getting better and more dominant each year. By her senior year, no one was surprised to hear that several colleges were recruiting her. When it was all said and done, Naomi decided to continue her soccer career in West Lafayette, at Purdue University. We all knew she would go on to do great things as a Boilermaker, but I don't think any of us expected her to make an impact this quickly - in her very first game of the season.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO