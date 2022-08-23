Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours
USI Recognizes Recipients That Tallies More Than 2.3 Million Volunteer Hours. The University of Southern Indiana’s volunteer organization celebrated its 2022 award recipients and dedicated volunteer community during the annual Volunteer USI Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, August 24. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, volunteers devoted 52,578 hours to USI and the local community. Since 1996, Volunteer USI has recorded a total of 2,336,383 volunteer hours.
city-countyobserver.com
HATFIELD INVITES EVANSVILLE STUDENTS AND RECENT GRADUATES TO APPLY FOR PAID STATEHOUSE INTERNSHIP
INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) invites Hoosier State’s best and brightest college students and recent graduates to apply for a paid internship at the Indiana Statehouse for the 2023 Legislative Session, which begins in January. Indiana House Democrats are now accepting applications for six internship programs that immerse students and graduates in state government while providing valuable hands-on experience. When applying, applicants can choose from the following internship opportunities:
Local blood center requesting O positive blood
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donors, especially for O positive blood. Officials say they have an urgent need for all types of blood, but especially O positive. The organization says it currently has orders on hold until it can collect enough units to fill them. Vicki S. Ellis, […]
city-countyobserver.com
Tuesdays@theTech to Focus on Information Technology Aug. 30
EVANSVILLE, IN – “Digital Safety and Just Where is Your Stuff, Anyway?” is a School of Information Technology discussion that will take place at Tuesdays@theTech on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5-5:45 p.m. in Room 318 on the Ivy Tech Evansville campus. The event is free, and open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-countyobserver.com
USI wins behind Murphy’s first hat trick
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened their 2022 regular season home schedule Thursday with a 4-0 win against the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin’ Engineers. Freshman midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) led the Screaming Eagles with her first career hat trick. The Screaming...
WBKO
Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday. Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987. Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
14news.com
Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville. A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality. Over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital.”. Officials say that rating is the highest available for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure. According to a press release, these annual ratings are intended...
Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity announces The Quarter Mile
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone has quarters to spare, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has an event for you. The Quarter Mile is a new event that Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County plans to make annual. The event is happening this Saturday. On August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat […]
city-countyobserver.com
Southwest Indiana Headlined Vice President Pence And Abby Johnson At Right To Life Banquet In Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN (August 24, 2022) Right to Life of Southwest Indiana hosted its Annual Banquet at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with special guest speaker, Vice President Mike Pence, and keynote speaker Abby Johnson, a former director of Planned Parenthood turned Pro-Life Advocate and Founder and CEO of And Then There Were None, an organization that helps abortion workers leave the industry.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
wevv.com
Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday
At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
city-countyobserver.com
UE Men’s Basketball Roster Update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced that junior Trey Hall will be shifting his collegiate focus to academics and will not be on the Purple Ace’s active roster moving forward. Hall will remain at UE as he works towards his degree.
kwc.edu
Wesleyan Wednesday: Angel (Ballard) Welsh ’03
Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Angel (Ballard) Welsh ’03! Angel is the founder and executive director of My Sister’s Keeper and an On-Air personality and content creator for Townsquare Media – WBKR. While a student here at Kentucky Wesleyan, Angel played soccer, intramural football and was on the cheerleading team.
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Former Evansville Reitz Soccer Star Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
From the moment Naomi Splittorff stepped on the soccer field as a freshman at Reitz High School, it was obvious to everyone just how special of a player she was. She continued to work hard, getting better and more dominant each year. By her senior year, no one was surprised to hear that several colleges were recruiting her. When it was all said and done, Naomi decided to continue her soccer career in West Lafayette, at Purdue University. We all knew she would go on to do great things as a Boilermaker, but I don't think any of us expected her to make an impact this quickly - in her very first game of the season.
city-countyobserver.com
Canine Aquatic Center Celebrates National Dog Day
EVANSVILLE, IN Canine Aquatic Center in Evansville, IN is celebrating National Dog Day on August 26th, 2022 by offering a free aquatic initial evaluation with the purchase of three swims now through September 2022. National Dog Day encourages dog ownership of all breeds. “If you are looking for your new...
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
Comments / 0