1 Teenager, 1 Adult Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Official reports state that a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus took place on Monday.
Law enforcement officers responded to a crash in Phoenix close to 20th Street and Southern Avenue. The incident involved 3 vehicles and [..]
More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Arizona Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Phoenix Accident News
- Recent Tucson Accident News
- Recent Mesa Accident News
- Search My City in Arizona
Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
- Need Help Finding an Arizona Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Arizona? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0