ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

Woman’s body found in freezer in West Virginia

By Rachel Pellegrino, Bob Schaper
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCQtS_0hRlpJYa00

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene.

Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and removed a woman’s body from the freezer.

The victim’s name has not been released by investigators, but public records indicate the home is owned by Cynthia Mudd.

Neighbors tell 13 News that Mudd has not been seen in weeks, and one witness says police were called to the scene originally to do a well-being check on the elderly woman.

On Saturday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found at that address, but did not provide further details.

Neighbors say the house was also occupied by two men, but their connection to the incident, if any, is unknown at this time.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said an autopsy was conducted today, but results are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

ugh why are people so insensitive?!?! that was someone's mother, daughter, sister, friend, have some decency and common respect for human life

Reply
6
Crzyking 68
3d ago

While trying out the New TikTok Challenge Hide n Seek Grandma n Grandpa Edition this poor lady chose the Wrong Hiding Spot..

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in Charleston shooting

UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.  Police said Mosley had gotten […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping

UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Freezer#Violent Crime#Saulton Drive#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
Lootpress

Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman reported missing in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Drunk driver causes Turnpike tractor trailer crash

PAX, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this morning, August 25, 2022, a tractor trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County leaving both north and southbound lanes closed for the remainder of the day. The WV Turnpike confirmed more details about the driver. The driver, identified as Dennis West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Trooper: A Suspect in Shooting Death of Area Deputy Sheriff Killed Self; Other Suspect to Face Grand Jury

According to MetroNews, a state police trooper testified Monday a Nicholas County man who died during a June 3 shootout with police took his own life during that shootout. First Sgt. James Mitchell testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing on murder charges against Brent Tyler Kelly of Birch River that Richie Holcomb, who died inside an RV, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound from an AR-15. Mitchell said the suicide was confirmed by the state.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Woman pleads guilty to federal fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft, after trying to obtain $17,550 using stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses at West Virginia banks. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, according to court documents, on October 19, 2020, wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook, cashed the […]
JASONVILLE, IN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy