One person killed in truck crash that sent two others to hospitals, SC cops say

One person was killed and two others were hurt Sunday when a pickup truck crashed into trees by a Midlands road and flipped over, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Harley Bozard, a 24-year-old Reevesville resident died from injuries suffered in the wreck, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:45 a.m. in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the Highway Patrol.

Bozard was sitting in the front passenger seat, and was one of three people in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup that was driving south on S.C. 45/Branchdale Highway, Tidwell said. That’s in the Eutawville area, near Lake Marion .

Near the intersection with Belfast Avenue the pickup ran off the right side of the road, according to Tidwell. The driver overcorrected and the Chevy veered across the road and went off the left side of S.C. 45 where it hit a tree, flipped over and crashed into another tree, Tidwell said.

Both the driver and a backseat passenger were injured and were taken to two separate hospitals, according to Tidwell. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the people in the pickup wore a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Chevy to originally run off the road was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 650 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 23 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 45 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.