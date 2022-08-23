ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

One person killed in truck crash that sent two others to hospitals, SC cops say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

One person was killed and two others were hurt Sunday when a pickup truck crashed into trees by a Midlands road and flipped over, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Harley Bozard, a 24-year-old Reevesville resident died from injuries suffered in the wreck, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:45 a.m. in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the Highway Patrol.

Bozard was sitting in the front passenger seat, and was one of three people in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup that was driving south on S.C. 45/Branchdale Highway, Tidwell said. That’s in the Eutawville area, near Lake Marion .

Near the intersection with Belfast Avenue the pickup ran off the right side of the road, according to Tidwell. The driver overcorrected and the Chevy veered across the road and went off the left side of S.C. 45 where it hit a tree, flipped over and crashed into another tree, Tidwell said.

Both the driver and a backseat passenger were injured and were taken to two separate hospitals, according to Tidwell. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the people in the pickup wore a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Chevy to originally run off the road was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 650 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 23 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 45 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reevesville, SC
City
Eutawville, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sc#The Highway Patrol#Chevy#Department Of P
News19 WLTX

One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

3 men arrested for killing of teen near Sandhill community

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three men are now in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a teen in a popular residential and shopping area of Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 23-year-old Za'quan Grant, 22-year-old Na'quan Addison, and 19-year-old Jaheim Burroughs were each in custody on multiple charges including murder.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
461
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy