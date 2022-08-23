ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Manchin addresses Inflation Reduction Act at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce dinner

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQ4TI_0hRln8I400

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held its 103rd annual dinner at the Pierpont Community & Technical College in Bridgeport on Monday.

The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center was selected as the focal point for the annual dinner.

“So this is one of the hidden gems, we feel, in Harrison County that has continued to grow over the years, so we wanted to make this our focal show point for this year’s annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner,” said Harrison County Board of Directors Chamber Chairman Michael Malfregeot.

The event featured U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III (D, W.Va.) as the special guest speaker.

“It’s great to be back home and see all the great things that are happening in North Central West Virginia, and Clarksburg is just a dynamic area, and Harrison County all the leaders here are doing so much trying to bring people together,” Manchin said. “To see all the exciting things happening at the airport, new terminal it’s going to be tremendous, it’s going to be a gateway airport for us, and also then when you see Pierpont and what they are going to do an expansion as far as providing more students opportunities to have a profession in the aviation industry.”

Manchin talked about the Inflation Reduction Act, which just passed , and what it means for the State of West Virginia.

“It’s going to bring so many jobs and opportunities, it’s an all-in energy policy, energy security using all the fossil that we have, investing in all the new technology for the future, that’s going to be happening right here,” Manchin said.

Inflation Reduction Act may have little impact on inflation

Manchin said a major concern for him is that the local workforce won’t be able to meet the demands for products that will be offered and that there will not be enough workers.

“That’s awful when you have good jobs, but you don’t have enough people that basically are prepared to go in these jobs, it makes it difficult and that’s what we are working on now because the opportunities will be here.”

Manchin said his team was able to draft the Inflation Reduction Act to make sure America has energy security for the next 10 years.

“If you don’t have energy independence you will not be the superpower of the world, and we have an all-in policy right now that we are using everything we can, if you want your gas prices to go down at the pump produce more energy, produce more oil and more refinery, if you want your home gas bills to go down, produce more energy, put more gas in the market,” Manchin said.

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Lastly, Manchin said the bill means the highest income earners in this country will start paying their fair share of taxes. He said the IRS has been 40,000 employees short since 1990 and it can’t do its job going after big corporations if it is short-staffed.

“We have 50 of the largest corporations in America that pays zero, the Nike’s of the world, the FEDEX’s of the world they pay nothing and we set a 15% minimum,” Manchin said. “West Virginians pay our taxes, shouldn’t they pay theirs?”

The event held a capacity crowd with 350 people inside the booming Aviation Maintenance Facility’s Hanger. The evening concluded with partners being recognized and awards being handed out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Real Estate company joins Shinnston community

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Blackwell Realty Group LLC held its ribbon cutting on Friday morning as it celebrated joining the community. This business is a full-service real estate company. They can help in finding or selling homes, as well as creating blueprint designs with another company from the office. The group can also assist in […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Reynolds Hall celebrates opening of its doors on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Reynolds Hall, the new home for West Virginia University’s Chambers College of Business and Economics, celebrated the opening of its doors on Friday. The building originally opened when WVU students came back to campus, but Friday’s celebration was held for officials and anyone involved. This new addition has multiple amenities for […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy
WDTV

Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Small plane went down in storm in West Virginia, killing 3

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy