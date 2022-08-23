ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Glen, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Cape Cod Home Glen Mills

A fabulous Cape Cod-style home on 6.22 gorgeous acres at Hog’s Breath, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is available for sale in Glen Mills. Nestled in a bucolic country setting, this property – known as Hog’s Breath – also boasts luscious gardens, a springhouse, spring-fed pond, and a four-stall barn with a 100-bale hayloft. Its elevated position also offers breathtaking views of Glen Mills.
GLEN MILLS, PA
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Maple Glen, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores

Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
BRYN MAWR, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink#Business Industry#Linus Business
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County

Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday

Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
aroundambler.com

Missing dog in Ambler

A dog is missing in the area of Lincoln Drive West in Ambler, PA (Upper Dublin). He went missing on August 20th at approximately 4:30 a.m. He is a five-year-old mixed breed with gold white fur and is microchipped and neutered. His feet are white and his tail is curled up.
AMBLER, PA
wmmr.com

1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival Debuts in Downtown Ardmore

The 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival is happening on Schauffele Plaza on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family. Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery will bring several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites.
ARDMORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy