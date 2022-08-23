Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautiful Mid-Century Converted Barn in New Hope
A mid-century, converted barn in a coveted and quiet part of New Hope has recently gone up for sale. Situated on seven acres of natural, private Bucks County forest land, this house features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. . . 3,000 square feet of living space...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Cape Cod Home Glen Mills
A fabulous Cape Cod-style home on 6.22 gorgeous acres at Hog’s Breath, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is available for sale in Glen Mills. Nestled in a bucolic country setting, this property – known as Hog’s Breath – also boasts luscious gardens, a springhouse, spring-fed pond, and a four-stall barn with a 100-bale hayloft. Its elevated position also offers breathtaking views of Glen Mills.
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the standouts in the Montgomery County dining scene — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell — who would imagine quality food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
phillyvoice.com
Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza
Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs.Image via Trolley Barn Public Market. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
mainlinetoday.com
Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores
Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County
Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday
Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
westphillylocal.com
More than 1,200 new apartments – six buildings – reportedly coming to 46th and Market
The developers of 4601 Market St., which includes the stately, gold-cupolaed Provident building, are reportedly moving ahead with plans to build six apartment buildings, including an 18-story tower, on the site. Executives with Iron Stone Real Estate Partners, which purchased the property in 2019, told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jake Blumgart...
Everlane to Open First Store in the Greater Philadelphia Area
The store will feature an assortment of men's and women's clothing
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
aroundambler.com
Missing dog in Ambler
A dog is missing in the area of Lincoln Drive West in Ambler, PA (Upper Dublin). He went missing on August 20th at approximately 4:30 a.m. He is a five-year-old mixed breed with gold white fur and is microchipped and neutered. His feet are white and his tail is curled up.
fox29.com
Troubling times as inflation hits Philadelphia ice cream truck owners
PHILADELPHIA - There is trouble in dessert paradise as ice cream trucks struggle to make ends meet. Radwe says overhead is killing her. "It cost me, like, 30 to 40 percent extra. 30 to 40. At the same time, the sales are not that much," Radwe said. Ice cream and...
wmmr.com
1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival Debuts in Downtown Ardmore
The 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival is happening on Schauffele Plaza on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family. Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery will bring several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites.
Community Rallies to Support Kennett Square Barber Recently Paralyzed from Neck Down
Monica and Barry Fragale.Image via Daily Local News. Barry Fragale, owner Fragale Brothers Barber Shop in Kennett Square with his brother Mike, has been met with an outpouring of support from the community after a rogue wave paralyzed him from the neck down, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
Pickleball tournament brings hundreds to Philadelphia area this week
Players of all ages are "dinking" around the "kitchen" in this fast-growing sport at the Upper Main Line YMCA.
