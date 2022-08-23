Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

What is Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams working on in the 2022 NBA offseason?

The former Tennessee player had an impressive 2021-22 campaign, improving his profile within the ball club from that of an occasional contributor to a key part of the team’s repertoire on both ends of the court. His ability to connect from deep and defensive versatility made him a critical part of the Celtics’ postseason rotation.

Now, he is trying to develop his game, and he sat down for an interview with Heavy’s Jack Simone to talk it over. While we will not give away everything he has planned for self-betterment this offseason, he wants to expand his strengths.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear the full discussion between Simone and Williams on what the former Vol hopes to improve on this offseason.

