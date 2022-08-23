Read full article on original website
Can Pittsburgh sound overwhelm a German hall?
The Pittsburgh Orchestra played Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie last night on its European tour. Shirley Apthorp reviews the concert exclusively for slippedisc.com. Late summer sees the migratory flights of big-name orchestras. The Berliner Philharmoniker, the LSO, the Concertgebouw, Rotterdam, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and the LSO, to name just a few, are currently or will shortly be on the road. The Pittsburgh Orchestra’s Hamburg concert last night was part of a nine-city European tour with its chief conductor, Manfred Honeck.
Just for a change – a free opera masterclass with the greats
Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision presents Thomas Hampson and Lawrence Brownlee giving a masterclass to six singers from across the globe within the framework of Opera for Peace. This organisation aims to promote cultural understanding across continents, and works to develop the next generation of opera professionals to become ambassadors of sound values, acting as a positive influence on society and future generations. This film features six singers gathered in Rome by Opera for Peace to learn from each other and from singers with established careers.
Pittsburgh rearranges music that Germans think they know
The Pittsburgh Symphony played its second concert at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie last night. Shirley Apthorp reviews once again for slippedisc.com, the first and only non-German review:. Richard Strauss wrote an orchestral suite from his opera Der Rosenkavalier, but he didn’t write one for Elektra. Manfred Honeck and Czech composer Tomas...
San Antonio musicians form a new orchestra
The San Antonio Symphony was liquidated some weeks ago by its board after a long labour dispute with the musicians. Now the players have formed the San Antonio Philharmonic to serve America’s seventh most populous city. None of the former board members or staff have been invited to join....
Classical home listening: more Bach from Mahan Esfahani; Lisa Batiashvili’s Secret Love Letters
Some musicians go further than others in shaping their own recitals or albums; studying autograph manuscripts; writing programme notes; restlessly questioning the way a familiar work is played. As a solo harpsichordist, aiming to bring the instrument back into the mainstream, the Iranian-American Mahan Esfahani has commissioned new works and revisited old in myriad ways. On his latest album, Bach: Italian Concerto & French Overture (Hyperion), he examines the task of Bach’s engravers and copyists, possible errors that arise, and how the performer should interpret them. The double question of what is authentic and what is musical is at the heart of Esfahani’s always lively and inexhaustible interrogations.
Simone Young: ‘Blown away by Sydney sound’
The Sydney Symphony’s new music director is impressed by the hall’s newly installed acoustic ‘petals’. She tells the Morning Herald:. ‘We were trying out various constellations and positioning of the orchestra under various heights of those wonderful petals, which we can move up and down to optimise the space for a particular work or size of orchestra. And we were just blown away by the clarity and the beauty of the sound. It’s just marvellous.
Ruth Leon recommends… Dream a Little Dream of Me – Mama Cass Elliot
And here’s another song to remind you of earlier times. This is from one of the Smother Brothers television shows from the 1960s. This is, of course, the late, great Mama Cass Elliot with one of the Smothers, probably Tommy. Does it matter which one?
Levelling up? Black Lives conducts auditions for four UK orchestras
The following advertisement has appeared on a musicians’ job site. (extra work / substitutes) In collaboration with four of the UK’s leading orchestras, Black Lives in Music (BLiM) will be holding extra work auditions in Autumn 2022. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Royal Northern Sinfonia. Royal...
Kirill Petrenko: It’s a toe he broke
We reported yesterday, somewhat tongue in cheek, that the Berlin Phil conductor had overdone wishing himself ‘break a leg’ and was incapacitated for several festival concerts, including one BBC Prom. In fact, we hear from insiders that it’s just a toe. In future, they’ll be wishing him...
Vienna opera pinks up for new boss
Venna’s Volksoper has redone its exterior to welcome the new Dutch intendant, Lotte Beer. it now looks like a year-round Hansel and Gretel house. The redesign is the work of Christof Hetzer. (Just thinking Manchester United might to the same for its new Dutchman.)
Yannick mourns a principal oboe
The Orchestre Métropolitain of Montreal has announced the death of principal oboe, Lise Beauchamp. She joined the orchestra in 1993. Yannick Nezet-Seguin said: ‘Lise was the soul of the Orchestra. She spread her love of music, sense of selflessness for music, to her students and colleagues. I believe she is one of the very few female musicians in the world to have touched so many people, through her playing and teaching, as well as the way she embodied musical life.’
Just in: Berlin Phil appoints Esa-Pekka Salonen as composer in residence
The orchestra has just announced the Finn as its composer in residence for the coming season. If there is one dogma in Esa-Pekka Salonen’s understanding of music, it is the rejection of all dogmas. He doesn’t allow himself to be pigeonholed, but searches for music that excites and moves the listener – how he gets there is secondary. In the 2022/23 season, Esa-Pekka Salonen is the Berliner Philharmoniker’s Composer in Residence.
English National Ballet replaces Rojo
English National Ballet has moved swiftly to hire a successor to the eye-catching Tamara Rojo. The Canadian Aaron S. Watkin has been hired from the Semperoper Ballett in Dresden, where he has been Artistic Director since 2006. Aaron S. Watkin has been appointed as Artistic Director of English National Ballet....
Liverpool mourns its friendly tuba
Sandra Roberts has informed us of the death of George Smith, former tuba player of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and one of the great characters of British orchestral life. George, who had retired to Spain, was 88. Sandra writes: ‘George was a lovely, gentle character. He never owned a TV,...
Appeal for orchestra violinist who was flooded out
Dallas Symphony violinist Lydia Umlauf was reading in bed Monday night when the flash flood hit. Within minutes, her apartment was under four feet of water. She swam to safety through a window, throwing her violin to neighbours on an upper floor. All her other possessions are destroyed. The insurance will not cover her loss.
Sudden death of a London composer, 39
The death of Alastair Putt has been shared on social media by his wife, the American pianist Anyssa Neumann:. Oh my dear friends. Nothing prepares you for this moment. I am heartbroken to share the news that my husband Alastair died on Friday, August 12. . A beloved son, brother, husband,...
