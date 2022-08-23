ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. Lottery launches custom Clemson, Carolina scratch-offs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- College rivalries are not just for sports anymore. The South Carolina Education Lottery has teamed up with Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to create custom scratch-offs honoring the longstanding Palmetto State rivalry. Gamecocks fans and Tigers fans can show their allegiance by purchasing a $5 scratch-off and may not […]
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Trevor Lawrence
Dabo Swinney
WSPA 7News

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
GREENVILLE, SC
lander.edu

Nursing Professor Honored for Work with VIMM

Lander University Associate Professor of Nursing Ashley Lee is presented with a certificate issued by the South Carolina House of Representatives honoring her previous work with Volunteers in Medical Missions (VIMM), a nonprofit organization based in Seneca, S.C., that provides health care to individuals living in impoverished countries. Pictured, from left to right, are Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing; Representative John McCravy, of Greenwood; Lee; and Assistant Professor of Nursing Rachel Coats.
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Murder of Greenville woman remains unsolved 30 years later

GREENVILLE, S.C. — It’s been 30 years since an Upstate woman disappeared. The FBI cold case in her killing remains unsolved. Tammy Zywicki, who grew up in Greenville, was killed on Aug. 23, 1992 on her way back to college out of state. “It’s been 30 years," Tammy's...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
GREENVILLE, SC

