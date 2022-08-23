Read full article on original website
Related
China plans to use chemicals to generate rain to protect its grain harvest
CHONGQING, China — China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. The...
protocol.com
Amazon’s rocky road into health
Good morning! Amazon is desperately trying to disrupt health care in the U.S. — and for once, it’s not making the path to success look easy. So long, Amazon Care. The telehealth service built for employees and businesses is being shuttered at the end of the year. Amazon...
U.K. facing beer shortage as key carbon dioxide producer pauses operations
For British pubs, the CO2 shortfall could not have come at a worse time.
protocol.com
Sony is raising the price of the PlayStation 5, citing global economic struggles
Sony is taking an unprecedented step to combat global economic pressures by raising the price of its flagship PlayStation 5 game console in dozens of major markets, though notably not in the U.S. The company announced the price hike in a blog post published Thursday. "We’re seeing high global inflation...
RELATED PEOPLE
protocol.com
California's war on gas
Good morning! Regulators in California have approved banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. And if history repeats, other states — and even countries — will follow suit. California’s climate mandate. California will ban all gas-powered cars from being sold in the state by 2035....
Whistle blows in Germany for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Europe's enduring reliance on gas from Russia amid massive tensions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine poses major challenges for the development of hydrogen in rail transport.
This New Airplane Could Be The First to Fly on Carbon-Free Liquid Hydrogen
Everyone agrees that liquid hydrogen is the jet fuel of the future, at least for long-distance flight. With almost three times more energy than conventional jet fuel, a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft can travel much longer with the same fuel—and without the greenhouse gases. Longer range and zero carbon emissions are worth the tradeoff of an extra storage tank’s weight. But actually building an aircraft that can handle those tanks has proven to be a technical challenge. One German company is pushing ahead. H2Fly has been flying a four-seat aircraft called the HY4 on a fuel cell powered by hydrogen gas since...
Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025
STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
scitechdaily.com
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
CNBC
China and India could become clean hydrogen leaders — but the industry has a long way to go, says CSIS
China and India have the potential to become world leaders in "clean" hydrogen, said Jane Nakano, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. However, Nakano observed that China, like many countries, is still producing and consuming gray hydrogen — a type of hydrogen derived from natural gas and produced from fossil fuels. It is the least renewable form of hydrogen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
Here are the most and least carbon-intensive places to operate a data center
A new report has revealed the most climate-friendly regions in which to operate data centers. The findings point to the challenges holding the sector back from reducing carbon emissions, as well as ways tech companies can mitigate the climate toll of their cloud computing demands. The report, released Thursday by...
protocol.com
The SBOM will bring us together
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why calls for greater software transparency might help improve security and might create a lot of work, the most carbon-heavy data center regions and this week in enterprise moves. What’s in your software?. Hey, remember the mad scramble by cybersecurity teams in...
protocol.com
Sephora will pay $1.2 million to settle California customer data complaint
Makeup retailer Sephora will pay $1.2 million to resolve a complaint by the California attorney general that the company sold customers' data obtained through its app and website despite claiming not to. The settlement, announced on Wednesday by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, also included allegations that Sephora ignored requests...
protocol.com
How Snap made its old stack disappear
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how Snap introduces microservices and a multicloud approach after outgrowing its launch infrastructure, why a national AI strategy isn’t likely to come together any time soon and how AWS is trying to be “Earth’s best employer.”. Microservices, maximum effect. It...
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
protocol.com
The secret way airlines could immediately reduce their climate impact
Among the biggest climate challenges for the aviation industry are the wispy contrails that follow airplanes across the sky. Those innocuous-seeming puffs are responsible for more than 50% of flights’ climate impact and up to 2% of total global warming, and yet very little is known about them beyond academic circles. While airlines have largely focused their climate plans around reducing carbon dioxide emissions associated with air travel, some very simple tricks to reroute flights could cut down on contrails and have huge — and immediate — climate benefits.
natureworldnews.com
Global Demand for Sulfuric Acid Is Expected To Climb Dramatically Due to More Intensive Agriculture
According to new research, worldwide demand for sulfuric acid is expected to climb dramatically by 2040, from "246 to 400 million tons" as a result of more intensive agriculture and the world's shift away from fossil fuels. According to a new study, a projected scarcity of sulfuric acid, a critical...
Nature.com
Fast-charging aluminium"“chalcogen batteries resistant to dendritic shorting
Although batteries fitted with a metal negative electrode are attractive for their higher energy density and lower complexity, the latter making them more easily recyclable, the threat of cell shorting by dendrites has stalled deployment of the technology1,2. Here we disclose a bidirectional, rapidly charging aluminium"“chalcogen battery operating with a molten-salt electrolyte composed of NaCl"“KCl"“AlCl3. Formulated with high levels of AlCl3, these chloroaluminate melts contain catenated AlnCl3n"“ species, for example, Al2Cl7"“, Al3Cl10"“ and Al4Cl13"“, which with their Al"“Cl"“Al linkages confer facile Al3+ desolvation kinetics resulting in high faradaic exchange currents, to form the foundation for high-rate charging of the battery. This chemistry is distinguished from other aluminium batteries in the choice of aÂ positive elemental-chalcogen electrode as opposed to various low-capacity compound formulations3,4,5,6, and in the choice of a molten-salt electrolyte as opposed to room-temperature ionic liquids that induce high polarization7,8,9,10,11,12. We show that the multi-step conversion pathway between aluminium and chalcogen allows rapid charging at up to 200C, and the battery endures hundreds of cycles at very high charging rates without aluminium dendrite formation. Importantly for scalability, the cell-level cost of the aluminium"“sulfur battery is projected to be less than one-sixth that of current lithium-ion technologies. Composed of earth-abundant elements that can be ethically sourced and operated at moderately elevated temperatures just above the boiling point of water, this chemistry has all the requisites of a low-cost, rechargeable, fire-resistant, recyclable battery.
Comments / 1