Red River Parish, LA

KTBS

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Flood Watch canceled

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service canceled the Flood Watch Wednesday evening. Rainfall diminished considerably during the past 24 hours. Instead of inches, most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers barely saw any precipitation on Wednesday. Across northern sections, Thomas Ware in Emerson, Arkansas had the highest total...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway

Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Sabine County House Fire

Sabine County, Tx - Sabine County Department stated a fatal house fire occurred shortly after 7:00 PM yesterday on Crocker Road, in the Milam Community. Officials say it’s believed that an 87 year old woman inside the residence died of smoke inhalation. However, her name has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin. Meanwhile, firefighters from Shamrock Shores, Pendleton Harbor, and Hemphill worked together to douse the flames. Investigators say they believe the fire started as the result of an electrical problem within an addition to the house.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
KTAL

Some Caddo Parish Schools closed due to power outage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23. “Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

