KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
1 Driver Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash On LA 169 (Shreveport, LA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the 4100 block of LA 169. The driver of the 18-wheeler was sent to a local hospital with [..]
kalb.com
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
kalb.com
Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
KTBS
Flood Watch canceled
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service canceled the Flood Watch Wednesday evening. Rainfall diminished considerably during the past 24 hours. Instead of inches, most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers barely saw any precipitation on Wednesday. Across northern sections, Thomas Ware in Emerson, Arkansas had the highest total...
KSLA
Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway
Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare
Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
KTBS
Shreveport Police and Fire Department host series of listening sessions to receive input on bond projects
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department will host a series of listening sessions to receive input and provide updates on bond projects. Community Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Thursday, August 25 – North Louisiana Technical College. Monday, August...
Tree-Cutting Crane Falls and Crashes Into House in Shreveport [PHOTOS]
What a scary scene over in Shreveport. A crane, which was being used for maintenance on trees, fell over into someone's house. Luckily those inside the house were not injured and did escape through a backdoor. As for the driver, he was not injured in the accident, but some power lines were damaged when the crane fell over.
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Sabine County House Fire
Sabine County, Tx - Sabine County Department stated a fatal house fire occurred shortly after 7:00 PM yesterday on Crocker Road, in the Milam Community. Officials say it’s believed that an 87 year old woman inside the residence died of smoke inhalation. However, her name has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin. Meanwhile, firefighters from Shamrock Shores, Pendleton Harbor, and Hemphill worked together to douse the flames. Investigators say they believe the fire started as the result of an electrical problem within an addition to the house.
KTBS
One Class at a Time: KTBS surprises Donnie Bickham Middle School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS has teamed up with Barksdale Federal Credit Union to help teachers One Class at a Time. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins introduces us to this week's winner at Donnie Bickham Middle School.
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
KTAL
Some Caddo Parish Schools closed due to power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23. “Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return...
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
KNOE TV8
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
