‘The Killing,’ ‘Chernobyl’ Actors to Star in New Dark-Edged Danish Drama ‘Prisoner,’ DR Sales Boards Series (EXCLUSIVE)

TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
SFGate
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Recalls Attending One of Lady Gaga’s Early Career Shows: ‘I Have Always Been a Little Monster’
Matt Bellamy is activating his Lady Gaga stan card. “I always have been a monster,” the Muse frontman told Zane Lowe in a new Apple Music 1 interview. He gushed about seeing the singer live in Washington D.C. back in 2007 when she was playing to rooms of 500 people — way before her tour slate featured packed out stadiums. “Always from day one, I thought she was just an absolute phenomenon,” Bellamy said.
Ashvin Luximon death: Eastenders star dies from an aneurysm
Former Eastenders star Ashvin Luximon has died from an aneurysm at the age of 38, his family has confirmed.He died on 23 July, with the funeral taking place on 11 August.Luximon is best known for playing Asif Malik (the naughty school friend of Martin Fowler) in the BBC soap from September 1999 to October 2003, appearing in 146 episodes.His family set up a tribute page and are raising money for various charities in his name.They said in a statement: “Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life...
Classical home listening: more Bach from Mahan Esfahani; Lisa Batiashvili’s Secret Love Letters
Some musicians go further than others in shaping their own recitals or albums; studying autograph manuscripts; writing programme notes; restlessly questioning the way a familiar work is played. As a solo harpsichordist, aiming to bring the instrument back into the mainstream, the Iranian-American Mahan Esfahani has commissioned new works and revisited old in myriad ways. On his latest album, Bach: Italian Concerto & French Overture (Hyperion), he examines the task of Bach’s engravers and copyists, possible errors that arise, and how the performer should interpret them. The double question of what is authentic and what is musical is at the heart of Esfahani’s always lively and inexhaustible interrogations.
