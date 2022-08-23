ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Sporting Goods#Net Sales#Quarterly Earnings#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

The Final Call: KRE & IYR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
MARKETS
CNBC

Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close

Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: There's really no reason to recommend Snap here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy