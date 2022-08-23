Read full article on original website
CNBC
Call to Action: Stretching into Lululemon ahead of earnings
Laying out the trade on LULU. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
CNBC
Cramer says there's a bull market in these 4 industries. Here are his favorite stocks in them
"I think we've got just a plethora of bull markets," including agriculture and auto parts, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "Another Fed-mandated meltdown could create some tremendous opportunities, but only if you know where to look," the "Mad Money" host added. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees a bull...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
CNBC
Thursday, August 25, 2022: Cramer says it's time to buy these two stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down the action they are seeing in the market after a revision shows U.S. GDP declined less than previously thought in the second quarter. They also share insight into the newest stock added to the portfolio, and why it is not too late to buy.
CNBC
Stocks plunge after Fed Chief Jerome Powell signals another big rate hike is ahead
CNBC's Steve Liesman reports from Jackson Hole after Fed Chair Jay Powell's remarks today. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
CNBC
The Final Call: KRE & IYR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Industrial stocks can be some of the hardest hit during a bear market. They can also be the best performers in an ensuing bull market.
CNBC
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close
Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
CNBC
Your Monday set-up: What to do following today's sell-off
The traders on what to expect from the markets Monday. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
The reality of the labor market is slower job gains, says ADP's Nela Richardson
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, joins the 'CNBC Special: The Fed Factor' to discuss the impact of recent jobs data on the Fed's outlook. With CNBC's Steve Liesman.
CNBC
We're on track to see home prices up 10 to 15 percent this year, says BofA's Jeana Curro
Jeana Curro, head of agency MBS research at Bank of America, and John Lovallo, UBS Senior Equity research analyst, join 'Closing Bell' to discuss the housing market as home prices fell for the first time in 3 years last month. Home prices declined 0.77% from June to July, according to Black Knight.
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: There's really no reason to recommend Snap here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."
