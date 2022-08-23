ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Wild Wings Fundraiser for Bi-County Nutrition

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport held a fundraiser event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday where 15% of food sales went to Bi-County Nutrition .

Bi-County Nutrition, like Meals-On-Wheels, provides warm meals that are delivered to the homes of senior citizens in Harrison County.

United Way to host hot wing eating contest

All the money raised goes toward feeding 460 senior citizens every day in Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Salem.

“A lot of our seniors are, they don’t have the money to pay for the foods themselves, so it’s a free service to them, they make donations themselves if they want to, but they are not required to,” said Executive Director of Bi-County Nutrition Julie Snider.

If you missed Monday’s fundraiser event, Bi-County Nutrition will be holding a Silent Auction Fundraiser on Oct. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the 4H Center in Harrison County.

To find out more information about Bi-County Nutrition click here .

If you would like to make a donation to Bi-County Nutrition and help get a warm meal to a senior citizen click here .

