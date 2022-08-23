ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

WPFO

'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season

GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
GEORGETOWN, ME
WPFO

Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest

PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
KITTERY, ME
WPFO

Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Students move in to University of Southern Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Proposal aims to bring passenger rail service from Portland to Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- A new connection is possible from Portland to Auburn. There is a proposal to bring a passenger rail service between the two cities. The Maine Rail Transit Coalition will present a proposal on Thursday to bring a passenger rail service from downtown Portland to Auburn. If approved,...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Body found in Androscoggin River identified

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

UNE welcomes largest ever incoming class

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of New England is welcoming its largest ever incoming class this fall. Friday, the school hosted a special early move-in day for first-generation college students. The university's president says more than 30 percent of the university's students are first generation, meaning their parents didn't go...
PORTLAND, ME

