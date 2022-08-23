Read full article on original website
Busy Portland street closed after construction workers hit underground utilities
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland says High Street is closed from Spring Street to Congress Street for emergency utility repair work. The closure is expected to last several days. The city says crews will be working 24/7 to fix an incident related to underground fiber connectivity. Portland says...
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
'It's Orwellian:' Citizen photo used to enforce dog ordinance in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland policy of using citizen photos to help enforce ordinances and issue fines is facing some pushback in the community. Last week, an anonymous photo of an alleged a dog ordinance violation on Willard Beach was sent to the city, leading to a $35 ticket being mailed to dog owner Barbara Everett.
Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
Construction delays on Free Street are hurting Portland businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are expected to be back on Free Street in Portland on Friday after weeks of delays. The work at Congress Square has been stalled and it's costing businesses in the area. This is the third consecutive summer that business owners on Free Street have had to...
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest
PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
Report: Operator likely failed to check if child was secured on Maine ride before fall
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- The State Fire Marshal's Office has released its investigative findings after a 10-year-old boy was injured on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach in July. According to state officials, a 10-year-old boy fell off the "Super Star" ride at Palace Playland on...
Maine wardens stress importance of life vests after body pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they've recovered the body of a missing man after the boat he was in overturned on the Androscoggin River Thursday night. Just before noon Friday, rescue crews pulled a body from the Androscoggin River. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a boat overturned,...
What should the I-Team investigate next? Event to be held in Sanford on Aug. 31
The CBS13 I-Team will be in Sanford, taking Ask the I-Team on the road. Join Dan Lampariello and Marissa Bodnar on Wednesday, August 31 at Gateway Park in Sanford. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hear what you think the I-Team should investigate next.
Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
Students move in to University of Southern Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
Proposal aims to bring passenger rail service from Portland to Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- A new connection is possible from Portland to Auburn. There is a proposal to bring a passenger rail service between the two cities. The Maine Rail Transit Coalition will present a proposal on Thursday to bring a passenger rail service from downtown Portland to Auburn. If approved,...
Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
'It's a pretty special day:' DNA kit leads to unexpected reunion, answers for Maine man
TURNER (WGME)-- A Maine man's decades-long search to discover his identity and family is finally over. "I've always known at a young age that I was adopted," Turner resident Bob Bowie said. Bowie grew up in Turner and was raised by a French-Canadian family. He believed he was Black, though...
'Enough is Enough' campaign encourages Portland residents to vote 'No' on referendums
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will be busy this November with 14 local referendums on the ballot. Many of them are drawing both strong support and opposition. The "Enough is Enough" campaign opposes all 14 local ballot questions, including the initiatives that would increase protections for tenants and limit the number of short-term rentals.
Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
Body found in Androscoggin River identified
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
UNE welcomes largest ever incoming class
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of New England is welcoming its largest ever incoming class this fall. Friday, the school hosted a special early move-in day for first-generation college students. The university's president says more than 30 percent of the university's students are first generation, meaning their parents didn't go...
