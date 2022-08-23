ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
