The new DJI Avata is finally here. If you’re an existing DJI FPV owner looking to upgrade your flying experience, you can get your hands on the cinewhoop for only $629. And that’s because DJI has released a new firmware that makes Avata compatible with DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO