AR drones get FAA nod to operate autonomously up to 10 miles
American Robotics (AR) says it has received a Part 107 waiver from the FAA for expanded automated beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. The company’s Scout drones can now operate autonomously at ranges of up to 10 miles, allowing for more efficient inspections over large industrial sites and linear assets such as pipelines, railways, and electrical transmission lines.
DJI updates FPV firmware to add support for new Avata drone
The new DJI Avata is finally here. If you’re an existing DJI FPV owner looking to upgrade your flying experience, you can get your hands on the cinewhoop for only $629. And that’s because DJI has released a new firmware that makes Avata compatible with DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.
After DJI Mavic 3, three more drones receive EU class certificates
A week after DJI became the first drone manufacturer in the world to receive the Class C1 type certificate under the new EU drone regulations, three more drones have been given class identification labels for operations in the European Economic Area. senseFly, an AgEagle company, announced today that its eBee...
Teal secures exclusive Autodyne drone automation software rights
Red Cat Holdings has announced its Teal Drones unit has secured exclusive rights to equip its flagship Golden Eagle UAVs with autonomy enhancing Autodyne software. Red Cat, itself a software specialist for drone sector hardware, said the licensing agreement would permit Teal to load Autodyne’s autonomy expanding capabilities on Golden Eagle drones shipped to government and military clients. The company called the performance capacities added by that “exclusive” to its tactical UAVs.
The DIU expands its Blue sUAS list of drones cleared for DoD use
The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has updated its list of drones and companies on its Blue UAS Cleared List that meet security criteria for use by the Department of Defense (DoD) and its agencies. According to its recent revision, the DIU said it had added five drones and...
