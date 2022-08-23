ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sand Lake, NY

Off the Beaten Path: Hobbit House at June Farms

By Cassie Hudson
 3 days ago

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hidden away in the woods at June Farms in West Sand Lake, you’ll find a whimsical hobbit house ready for a peaceful night’s rest. Starting in September, you can channel your inner Frodo Baggins by booking the hobbit house for an overnight experience on Airbnb.

The hobbit house is a studio, fit for comfortable living. From the black walnut countertops to window locks to the outdoor lighting, the attention to detail lives up to the fantasy.

Booking begins September 1, but due to popularity, the first two months are already entirely sold out. The earliest available date for booking—as of Tuesday morning—is in November. But those dates might be snapped up before you know it!

So how much does it cost to sleep like a hobbit? The price point and booking details can be found online . In August, an overnight stay costs for dates in November were $259.

NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: A Saratoga Birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you could celebrate your birthday anywhere in the world, where would it be? For one local racing fan, the answer will always be the Saratoga Race Course. Edward aka ‘Rusty’ Skeals celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family at the Saratoga Race Course. The Veteran has been coming to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Canalway Water Trail added to national register

On Thursday, officials gathered by Mohawk Harbor to celebrate an important designation for the body of water that runs alongside it. The New York State Canalway Water Trail was recently designated as a National Water Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New outdoor fitness park opens in Schenectady

A new outdoor fitness park opened Thursday in Schenectady's Orchard Park. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs. The park was made possible by Schenectady, MVP Health Care, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC).
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam breaks ground on first sensory-friendly, inclusive playground

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials have broke ground on Amsterdam’s first sensory-friendly, all-inclusive playground. The new playground will be located at the Barkley School in the Greater Amsterdam School District (GASD). Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said he secured $450,00 in funding for the new playground. Santabarbara was joined by City of Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti and […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Blood drive Friday at Aviation Mall

On Friday, the Aviation Mall is set to host a blood donation drive operated by the American Red Cross. The Northeastern New York chapter of the national organization will set up a facility across from Bath & Body Works inside the mall.
QUEENSBURY, NY
