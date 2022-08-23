Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying the owner of the Peach Pit Diner Nat Bussichio on the '90s hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at the age of 85, TMZ reported. Tata was born September 13, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (per Turner Classic Movies). Before his time as an actor, he served in Korea (via GoFundMe). He started working in television in the 1960s with guest roles in shows like "Hogan's Heroes," "Batman," and "The Outer Limits" (via IMDb). Tata worked on over two dozen films and TV shows throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including the likes of "The Rockford Files," "The A-Team," and "Days Of Our Lives" before he landed the role of Nat on "90210" in 1990. The actor appeared in a total of 238 episodes across all 10 seasons of the beloved show.

