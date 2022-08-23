Read full article on original website
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Ready To Knock Some Sense Into Deacon
Things haven't been smooth sailing for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) since he returned to Los Angeles on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He arrived back in town hoping to win the love and affection of his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, it didn't take long for things to go off the rails for Deacon. Hope's family was vehemently against the idea of her reconnecting with Deacon, warning her not to trust her felon father at all costs (via Soaps.com). Despite those troubles, it was his partnership and friendship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) that has caused Deacon the most trouble.
Jennifer Lopez's 'Cascading' Wedding Dress Is Straight Out Of A Dream
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were one of Hollywood's golden couples during the early noughties. Having first gotten engaged in 2004 (via USA Today), the couple soon called it off, citing the pressures of being in the public eye. Despite moving on to other relationships, the pair stunned the entertainment world when Lopez posted a photo kissing Affleck in July 2021 (via Instagram). Since then, it's been a whirlwind of romance, including an engagement and a Las Vegas wedding.
Elisabeth Röhm On Her Harrowing New Lifetime Movie Girl In Room 13 - Exclusive Interview
Viewers of film and television will certainly recognize Elisabeth Röhm from her numerous acting roles over the years. As Röhm's IMDb credits demonstrate, she launched her career in daytime drama "One Life to Live" in 1997 before TV guest spots (including a recurring role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spin-off "Angel") led to what remains her most recognized role: playing A.D.A. Serena Southerlyn in "Law & Order" from 2001 until 2005. You might also have seen her in recurring roles in such TV series as "Heroes," "The Client List," and Netflix dramedy "Flaked," while her big-screen projects include "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous," "American Hustle," "Joy," and "Bombshell."
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Joe E. Tata
Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying the owner of the Peach Pit Diner Nat Bussichio on the '90s hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at the age of 85, TMZ reported. Tata was born September 13, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (per Turner Classic Movies). Before his time as an actor, he served in Korea (via GoFundMe). He started working in television in the 1960s with guest roles in shows like "Hogan's Heroes," "Batman," and "The Outer Limits" (via IMDb). Tata worked on over two dozen films and TV shows throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including the likes of "The Rockford Files," "The A-Team," and "Days Of Our Lives" before he landed the role of Nat on "90210" in 1990. The actor appeared in a total of 238 episodes across all 10 seasons of the beloved show.
The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Disturbed By Chelsea's Latest Move
Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) have quite the complicated past together on "The Young and the Restless." They entered each other's lives in a nonconventional way, thanks to the interference of Billy's ex-father-in-law, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Billy and his ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) discovered that Victor paid Chelsea to seduce Billy, and the encounter resulted in an unanticipated pregnancy. However, the move didn't have the intended effect, and Victoria instead adopted Chelsea's biological son (via Soaps In Depth). Things between Chelsea and Billy have remained cordial in the following years, but lately, the two have gotten cozier than ever.
General Hospital Fans Have A Message For Curtis Before He Marries Portia
Police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) on "General Hospital" has had a long and difficult past, per Soap Central. She was a DEA agent partnered with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), but they eventually parted ways due to his drug addiction. Jordan then worked undercover for several years, ultimately landing in Port Charles. After reconnecting, Jordan and Curtis struck up a romance, eventually getting married. That marriage failed when Curtis couldn't deal with the fact that Jordan's job precluded her from sharing work-related secrets with him (via Soaps in Depth).
Joe E. Tata's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You
Not Nat! The beloved "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, Joe E. Tata, who served as a father-like figure as he served up after school snacks to the likes of Kelly and Brenda at the Peach Pit, has died at the age of 85. TMZ reports the star had been battling Alzheimer's for nearly a decade.
Rex Linn On Working With Girlfriend Reba McEntire In The Hammer - Exclusive Interview
Rex Linn may not be a household name, but there's a pretty good chance even the most casual viewer of movies and television will have seen this veteran actor in a plethora of projects. After all, as Linn's IMDb profile makes clear, he's appeared in dozens upon dozens of TV series and films over the course of a career spanning five decades and counting.
How Kristen Stewart's Style Changed When She Started Dating Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart's relationship history has been a hot button issue in the past, with fans shipping her and "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson, plus her relationships with stars like model Stella Maxwell and musician St. Vincent, per Pop Sugar. But now, the actress has found her forever partner in screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and they couldn't look better together.
Matt Smith's movies and TV roles ranked by critics
The British actor has recently become popular after his appearance in the HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."
Idris Elba Reveals How He Outsmarted The Director Of Three Thousand Years Of Longing
It's not every day that an actor gets to work with the legendary director behind both "Mad Max" and "Happy Feet." When actor Idris Elba was cast in "Three Thousand Years of Longing," he was ecstatic to get to work with the legendary director, writer, and producer George Miller. "Going to work with him every day was an absolute masterclass," Elba gushed during a recent press conference.
The Family Secret That Changed Jennette McCurdy's Life
Former "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy is back in the headlines following the release of her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died." Per Vox, McCurdy opens up in the tell-all tome about everything from the physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, to her substance abuse, and her eating disorder.
Why General Hospital Fans Likely Won't See Much Of James Patrick Stuart's Valentin Again
On "General Hospital," the villainous Cassadines have been at odds with the Spencers ever since Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) thwarted their plan to dominate the world with a weather machine and threw megalomaniac Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) into his own freezing chamber (via The Focus). Later, Mikkos' widow, Helena Cassadine (then Elizabeth Taylor), crashed Luke and Laura's wedding in 1981 cursing them, per Soap Opera Digest. Per YouTube, in 2009 Helena (Constance Towers) spoke to a captive Luke, telling him there was another Cassadine out there that even she feared — Valentin. She explained that because Mikkos had rejected this son, "Valentin has been biding his time...nursing his rage and stoking his jealousy." She continued saying, "Valentin must be stopped before he annihilates everyone we love." Valentin lurked in the shadows but ultimately absconded.
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno On Family Taco Night, Nashville, And The Bachelorette - Exclusive Interview
Since Ali Fedotowsky-Manno appeared as the Season 6 Bachelorette in 2010, she's gone on to work in TV, get married, and have two kids. While her relationship with her final pick on "The Bachelorette," Roberto Martinez, didn't ultimately last, Fedotowsky-Manno can thank the show for helping her meet her husband, Kevin Manno. In 2012, she began hosting a late-night lifestyle series, "1st Look," for NBC, where Manno was a member of the crew.
