CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO