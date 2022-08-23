Read full article on original website
Friday Sports: Previewing Red Raiders 2022 Football
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville football team is looking for a bounce back season. The Red Raiders finished the 2021 season with a 2-5 overall record, 1-4 in Class C-2 play. Coach Josh Coffman says the team has solid numbers this season with a few skill position players...
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
Burgess returns to IHC soccer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A longtime high school soccer coach is once again on the sidelines this season. Instead of coaching girls, Terry Burgess is turning his attention to coaching boys’ soccer at the place where he started his career. Burgess is running the boys’ Frontier League team...
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.
Showers on Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the risk for showers overnight. Expect lows in the 60′s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70′s. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny and warm.
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Linda was born in Gouverneur on February 10, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Taylor) Lashbrooks. She married...
Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY . She was born November 4, 1975, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Manny, and Carrie (Weston) McCarthy and graduated from Indian River High School in 1993. She worked at Salerno’s packaging as a purchasing agent.
James E. Heidt, 85, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian James Heidt of Lowville; Michael...
Sybil Richmond, 102, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sybil Richmond passed away Wednesday, August 24th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for 9 years. She was 102 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville, died Monday, August 22nd, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where he had been a resident since 2017. Jim was born September 25th, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Cleophus and Ruth O’Neill Yandow....
Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown, NY, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Northern Metropolitan Residential Health Care Facility in Monsey, NY. He was born on February 1, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Robertson Kelly, and he...
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
Sunny, hot & humid for the afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It stays humid through the afternoon, into the overnight, and through much of Friday. Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a warm and sticky night. Lows will be in the mid-60s. As a...
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville
SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 24, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Services for Margaret will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old. Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from...
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
