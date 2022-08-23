ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cbs17

What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: North Carolina baby born with no eyes

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
cbs17

NC State Researchers Help Keep North Carolina Green

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather in North Carolina is well-known to change rapidly any given day. While this can cause issues for all of us while trying to stay comfortable, it can absolutely wreak havoc on our lawns. Grass in North Carolina needs to be prepared for occasional...
POLITICS

