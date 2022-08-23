Read full article on original website
Fact check: Are more vaccinated people now dying of COVID-19 than unvaccinated?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are more fully vaccinated people dying of COVID-19 these days than unvaccinated people?. That’s what a new chart making the rounds on social media appears to show. But it’s easy to misinterpret what it’s actually telling you. It’s based on CDC data...
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Fayetteville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Fayetteville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press...
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: North Carolina baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
NC State Researchers Help Keep North Carolina Green
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather in North Carolina is well-known to change rapidly any given day. While this can cause issues for all of us while trying to stay comfortable, it can absolutely wreak havoc on our lawns. Grass in North Carolina needs to be prepared for occasional...
