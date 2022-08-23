ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’

RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
thecomeback.com

Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement

Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
MotorAuthority

Jeff Gordon coming out or retirement for a single weekend

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for one weekend to compete in a Porsche Carrera Cup North America race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to be held over Labor Day Weekend. Gordon, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2015 season, will be reunited...
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Muscle And Fitness

Bodybuilder Michelle Jin’s Star is On the Rise

The sport of bodybuilding is a global one. The IFBB Pro League features and promotes athletes all over the world. One of those athletes is women’s bodybuilder Michelle Jin, who has already placed in the top three at the 2022 New York Pro and Toronto Pro contests. The significance of that is that it was her return to the stage after nearly two years of recovering from back and neck injuries.
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation

Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites. With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.
CBS Sports

NASCAR suspends three Rick Ware Racing crew members for four races for losing ballast at Watkins Glen

NASCAR announced Tuesday afternoon that three members of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team have been suspended for four races after their car lost a piece of ballast during practice at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Driver Cody Ware will lose crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards, and team engineer Steven Gray through and including Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.
Golf Digest

Oneil Cruz just hit a baseball harder than anyone else in the history of Earth … for a single

Human beings have been swinging bats at balls for a long time now. 146 years to be exact. We’ve seen every conceivable outcome. Singles, doubles, triples, dingers, dribblers, bloops, bunts, flares, double plays, triple plays, the cycle, the home-run cycle. You name it, it’s been done. Never before, however, have we seen a ball hit as hard as the one Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Curz absolutely seared on Wednesday afternoon. Don’t blink, you might miss it.
