Read full article on original website
Related
Freshly sacked McLaren star Daniel Ricciardo gets a job offer from superstar band Matchbox Twenty after they see him belting out one of their hits
Aussie Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren a year early after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at the end of this season - but he may have scored a gig with rock band Matchbox Twenty. The eight-time grand prix winner was on holiday in the US when...
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond
Kaulig Racing and Kyle Busch would represent a powerful partnership for the 2023 season and beyond. Why is this move intriguing for both parties at this point?
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’
RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had no comment about a significant departure from his JR Motorsports team this week. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
GOLF・
thecomeback.com
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement
Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
GOLF・
JR Motorsports gives critical updates about its racing future in 2023 and beyond
JR Motorsports is working to find Noah Gragson's replacement and keeping four full-time teams. Plus, a big update on JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
MotorAuthority
Jeff Gordon coming out or retirement for a single weekend
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for one weekend to compete in a Porsche Carrera Cup North America race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to be held over Labor Day Weekend. Gordon, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2015 season, will be reunited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Bodybuilder Michelle Jin’s Star is On the Rise
The sport of bodybuilding is a global one. The IFBB Pro League features and promotes athletes all over the world. One of those athletes is women’s bodybuilder Michelle Jin, who has already placed in the top three at the 2022 New York Pro and Toronto Pro contests. The significance of that is that it was her return to the stage after nearly two years of recovering from back and neck injuries.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
WWE・
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement produces major playoff change
Kurt Busch will not be one of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, despite winning at Kansas Speedway back in mid-May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch has been sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition ever since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last month left him with concussion-like symptoms.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Former WWE Star Back To The Company
Now that Triple H is in charge of creative he’s been bringing back several names who were released from WWE. Fans recently have seen names like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and more return, and it sounds like Triple H is looking to bring more former stars back to the company.
WWE・
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites. With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.
UFC・
CBS Sports
NASCAR suspends three Rick Ware Racing crew members for four races for losing ballast at Watkins Glen
NASCAR announced Tuesday afternoon that three members of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team have been suspended for four races after their car lost a piece of ballast during practice at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Driver Cody Ware will lose crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards, and team engineer Steven Gray through and including Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.
Golf Digest
Oneil Cruz just hit a baseball harder than anyone else in the history of Earth … for a single
Human beings have been swinging bats at balls for a long time now. 146 years to be exact. We’ve seen every conceivable outcome. Singles, doubles, triples, dingers, dribblers, bloops, bunts, flares, double plays, triple plays, the cycle, the home-run cycle. You name it, it’s been done. Never before, however, have we seen a ball hit as hard as the one Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Curz absolutely seared on Wednesday afternoon. Don’t blink, you might miss it.
MLB・
Comments / 2