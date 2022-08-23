ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

977rocks.com

Game Commission Warning About New Rabbit Disease

After the first confirmed case in Pennsylvania, state game officials are stepping up their efforts to limit the spread of a disease in rabbits. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD, was recently detected in two captive rabbits at a facility in Fayette County. The virus that causes this disease is very...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission warns of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease after 2 positive tests in Fayette County

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning the public about Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease after two rabbits from a facility in Fayette County tested positive for one of the viruses that causes the disease. The agency said it's Pennsylvania's first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in domestic rabbit populations.  RHDV2 is a highly pathogenic and contagious virus that has caused mass die-offs in wild hare and rabbit populations in several countries, the Game Commission said. It's already considered an endemic in some western states.The agency said there's no specific treatment for RHD and it's often fatal, with die-offs of local populations potentially reaching 75 to 100%. It doesn't pose any human health risk, but the Game Commission said multiple dead rabbits and hares could be a sign of other diseases, so people shouldn't touch or eat wildlife that appears sick or died from an unknown cause. Anyone who sees two or more dead hares/rabbits at the same location with an unknown cause of death is asked to call 1-833-PGC-WILD or report it online. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Butler, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

New federal ghost gun regulations in effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives […]
977rocks.com

State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Gov. Wolf Pardons 2,000 Pennsylvanians for New Beginnings

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, and with these pardons comes a fresh start for these Pennsylvanians and their families. “Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians ​is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

