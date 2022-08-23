Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person this afternoon (Wed.). 38-year-old Klarissa J. Newman has been reported missing. She’s 5’10”, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Newman’s family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
Local Republican HQ holds grand opening Saturday
Local Republicans open their election headquarters in St. Joseph Saturday for the 2022 General Election. Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steve. Greiert says it’s important to have a local headquarters. “In the past when we’ve done this, we’ve had quite a big run. on election signs...
