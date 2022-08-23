Read full article on original website
WVNews
Arwin Bradley 'Red' Underwood
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arwin Bradley “Red” Underwood, 81, of Shinnston, Peora Community, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Genesis Salem Center. He was born in Jacksonburg, WV, December 14, 1940, a son of the late Frank and Nellie Opal Fisher Underwood. On...
WVNews
George loads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to…
WVNews
Rotruck fires
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanislawczyk: Hard to spell, harder to tackle.
WVNews
Memorial set for Cosner
TERRA ALTA — A memorial will be held for Delbert Bryan Cosner of Terra Alta at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Terra Alta First Methodist Church. Delbert died July 12, 2022.
WVNews
Liberty edges Elkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jayce Clevenger had burst through the Elkins defensive line almost all night Friday, but it was his burst through the opponent’s offensive line that sealed the Liberty football team’s season-opening 21-20 victory. Elkins had pulled to within in a single point in...
WVNews
Bridgeport cruises past Buckhannon-Upshur, 63-7
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Bridgeport Indians began the 2022 campaign Friday seeking their 30th consecutive playoff appearance, they took care of business at Wayne Jamison Field against Buckhannon-Upshur, besting the Bucs by a 63-7 score in a contest that was never in doubt. The Indians (1-0)...
WVNews
Hampshire holds on to defeat Preston, 28-20
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Preston Knights were hoping to complete a valiant comeback, but a Caleb Vandevander interception sealed a 28-20 victory for the Hampshire Trojans in Friday night's season-opening football game in Kingwood. After rattling off 28 unanswered points in the first half, the Trojans were...
WVNews
Good Shot Judy performs energetic 'big amp jazz' at the Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Good Shot Judy performed American jazz standards and other classic chart-toppers with punk rock energy during a concert at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Friday night. “Good Shot Judy is self-described as a big amp jazz band. So you’re getting things from the...
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd can't make 14-0 lead stick, falls 35-21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to build a 14-0 lead, but mistakes on special teams added up, allowing the Keyser Golden Tornado to get back in the contest and then overtake RCB, 35-21, in the season opener for both teams.
WVNews
BU Tenney, Farmer, BP Galindo.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Bridgeport Indians began the 2022 campaign Friday seeki…
WVNews
linc 15 goes up to haul in td pass.JPG
SUTTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln football already had a bye week scheduled after its season…
WVNews
Reedsville Council
REEDSVILLE – The 2.1 acres of land that was donated to the town as an addition to the cemetery was discussed by council members at their Monday meeting. The acreage was donated to council by the Fox-Murray family in December 2020.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior rolls past Lewis County, 42-6
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dylan Ours racked up 234 total yards and scored four touchdowns as Fairmont Senior kicked off its quest for a three-peat in Class AA with a 42-6 win over Lewis County at East-West Stadium on Friday night. Fairmont Senior was without running back Germaine...
WVNews
O’Laughlin’s return great news for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The best news the Mountaineers have gotten in preseason football camp came recently when redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who suffered a severe knee injury midway through the 2021 season, was cleared by the medical staff to return to full participation on the field.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for Blackwell Realty Group
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Chamber, City of Shinnston and Harrison Cou…
WVNews
Reynolds Hall, West Virginia University's newest building, officially opens
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Reynolds Hall, the future of business education at West Virginia University, officially opened Friday with a ribbon cutting and grand opening. Alumni, current students, former deans, former university presidents, current and past faculty and others gathered at the 186,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building and new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
WVNews
Kingwood taking nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year
KINGWOOD — Applications are being accepted until Sept. 12 for Kingwood’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. That and other upcoming events were discussed Tuesday by city council.
WVNews
New faces impress as Lincoln routs Braxton County in road opener
SUTTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln football already had a bye week scheduled after its season opener at Braxton County, but many of the Cougars’ starters got to enjoy an extra two quarters off. In an eventual 68-20 win, Lincoln’s offense burned through 336 yards and put up...
WVNews
Reynolds Hall, learning and research complex at West Virginia University, opens for business
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Reynolds Hall, West Virginia University's new 186,000-square-foot complex that aims to transform learning and research in higher education, is officially open for business. The new home of the WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics, Reynolds Hall held its grand opening and ribbon...
WVNews
Richards runs for 178 yards in Bulldogs' win over Hawks
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs threw the ball more on Friday than they typically did last season — 14 times, to be exact. Doddridge County running back Seth Richards, however, still got his 28 carries and made the most...
