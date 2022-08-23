ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Arwin Bradley 'Red' Underwood

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arwin Bradley “Red” Underwood, 81, of Shinnston, Peora Community, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Genesis Salem Center. He was born in Jacksonburg, WV, December 14, 1940, a son of the late Frank and Nellie Opal Fisher Underwood. On...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

George loads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Rotruck fires

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanislawczyk: Hard to spell, harder to tackle.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Memorial set for Cosner

TERRA ALTA — A memorial will be held for Delbert Bryan Cosner of Terra Alta at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Terra Alta First Methodist Church. Delbert died July 12, 2022.
TERRA ALTA, WV
City
Lost Creek, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Liberty edges Elkins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jayce Clevenger had burst through the Elkins defensive line almost all night Friday, but it was his burst through the opponent’s offensive line that sealed the Liberty football team’s season-opening 21-20 victory. Elkins had pulled to within in a single point in...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport cruises past Buckhannon-Upshur, 63-7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Bridgeport Indians began the 2022 campaign Friday seeking their 30th consecutive playoff appearance, they took care of business at Wayne Jamison Field against Buckhannon-Upshur, besting the Bucs by a 63-7 score in a contest that was never in doubt. The Indians (1-0)...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Hampshire holds on to defeat Preston, 28-20

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Preston Knights were hoping to complete a valiant comeback, but a Caleb Vandevander interception sealed a 28-20 victory for the Hampshire Trojans in Friday night's season-opening football game in Kingwood. After rattling off 28 unanswered points in the first half, the Trojans were...
KINGWOOD, WV
Person
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd can't make 14-0 lead stick, falls 35-21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to build a 14-0 lead, but mistakes on special teams added up, allowing the Keyser Golden Tornado to get back in the contest and then overtake RCB, 35-21, in the season opener for both teams.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Reedsville Council

REEDSVILLE – The 2.1 acres of land that was donated to the town as an addition to the cemetery was discussed by council members at their Monday meeting. The acreage was donated to council by the Fox-Murray family in December 2020.
REEDSVILLE, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Fairmont Senior rolls past Lewis County, 42-6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dylan Ours racked up 234 total yards and scored four touchdowns as Fairmont Senior kicked off its quest for a three-peat in Class AA with a 42-6 win over Lewis County at East-West Stadium on Friday night. Fairmont Senior was without running back Germaine...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

O’Laughlin’s return great news for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The best news the Mountaineers have gotten in preseason football camp came recently when redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who suffered a severe knee injury midway through the 2021 season, was cleared by the medical staff to return to full participation on the field.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Reynolds Hall, West Virginia University's newest building, officially opens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Reynolds Hall, the future of business education at West Virginia University, officially opened Friday with a ribbon cutting and grand opening. Alumni, current students, former deans, former university presidents, current and past faculty and others gathered at the 186,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building and new home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

New faces impress as Lincoln routs Braxton County in road opener

SUTTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln football already had a bye week scheduled after its season opener at Braxton County, but many of the Cougars’ starters got to enjoy an extra two quarters off. In an eventual 68-20 win, Lincoln’s offense burned through 336 yards and put up...
SUTTON, WV
WVNews

Richards runs for 178 yards in Bulldogs' win over Hawks

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs threw the ball more on Friday than they typically did last season — 14 times, to be exact. Doddridge County running back Seth Richards, however, still got his 28 carries and made the most...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV

