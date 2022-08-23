ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep it Simple: Ex-president can't ruin this family vacation

By Michael Jones
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago

Two days after we began our annual weeklong, multi-family vacation at a rental house on Vaughn Lake near Glennie, the FBI executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion. Seems the old Don was up to his usual tricks and had an alleged treasure trove of classified documents; which he apparently had loaded into the back of a Two Men And A Truck moving van when he haphazardly left the White House a year and a half ago, and was illegally storing them under his bed, or somewhere nearby, so it would seem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxYFw_0hRliyUC00

If it was anybody else you might think they had swiped the confidential documents with an eye towards some blockbuster nighttime reading before bed. We all know though Mr. Trump despises reading so the question we have to ask is why he felt compelled to walk off with a ton of classified and top-secret reading material after he had lost his bid for re-election in 2022.

Trump's most recent illegal antics were not going to get in the way of our using the kayaks, canoe and paddleboard which came with the house rental. His various outlandish and increasingly off-the-wall excuses for his alleged misdeeds — "everyone brings their work home from time to time," was one of my personal favorites — had us rolling our eyes as each of this pathological liars lame excuses rolled off his slippery golden tongue in an attempt to put a positive spin on what seems to have been extremely reckless criminal behavior on his part and could get him sent to prison for up to 10 years if found guilty of violating the Espionage Act.

We all agreed though, while playing a game of Kings in the Corner at the kitchen table, that wherever this latest debacle in the land of Trump went, the former president would most likely get off scot-free because too many people and too many politicians in this country no longer believe in the rule of law which guides this country and supposedly provides an equal form of justice to one and all.

Well, while these people and politicians, just like Trump, who they worship, do claim to believe in the rule of law, they just don't believe it should apply to them or their leader. It's perfectly OK to apply the rule of law to the poor and disenfranchised minorities and pack them off to fill our jails but don't tell them the laws apply to them as well. Mr. Trump wouldn't hear of it. "Witch Hunts" is what he hollers if anyone has the audacity to attempt to apply the rule of law to him and hold him accountable for any of the many laws he has broken over the years. And he has the money to prove it and the cash to hold things up in court until, he hopes, everyone gets tired and just goes home.

The day Donald Trump chooses to stop breaking the law and committing immoral and questionable acts is the day the so-called "Witch Hunts" against him will cease. It's as simple as that. The former president has spent a lifetime putting himself above the law. He has turned the art of stretching and breaking the law into an art form unparalleled by anyone else in modern history.

As I tuck fond memories of my family's time at another summer lake house into my memory bank I won't be spending too much time thinking about Trump's fate at yet another "Witch Hunt" all in the name of the rule of law. And once again I won't be holding out too much hope that justice, this time, will be served in the name of the American people.

— Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at mfomike2@gmail.com.

