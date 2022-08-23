ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

Burrillville man dies Sunday after car hits tree

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
A Burrillville man died Sunday after the car he was driving went off the road and struck a tree, the Burrillville police said.

Kevin Frenette, 53, died from his injuries at Landmark Hospital in Woonsocket, the police said in a press release.

The one-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Sherman Farm Road, the police said. Frenette was the only person in the vehicle.

The Police Department's accident reconstruction team is investigating.

