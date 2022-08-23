AAUW donates to reading program
Mary Warner and Pierina Bussey, American Association University Women (AAUW) members, present a donation of $500 for the summer reading program to April Fountain, library specialist and children's services, and Laura Koeneman, Martine Cianni, and Helen Ostman, library technicians at the Hibbing Public Library. The program was for children, teens, and adults to encourage reading through incentives and activities. Hundreds of free books were given away. To donate books for the AAUW book sale, call 218-340-2639.
Comments / 0