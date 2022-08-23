Read full article on original website
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
Man wanted in suspicious Surf City death is in custody, identified
SURF CITY, Onslow County — The man suspected of being involved in a death at a vape shop in Surf City has turned himself in. Officials with the Surf City Police Department said Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect
ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online
ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
Suspects wanted for string of pickup, trailer and motorcycle thefts last week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for the suspects in a string of thefts that include a pickup, a utility trailer and several motorcycles. According to officials, someone used a stolen Chevy Silverado to steal a utility trailer and motorcycles. Dennis Lucas woke up this morning to find...
Candlelit vigil held in Jacksonville to remember 13 service members killed one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Eastern Carolina community came together to honor the service and sacrifice of 13 fallen service members, killed in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, one year ago today. A candlelight vigil was held Friday at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville. The community came...
Transitioning back to school may be a challenge for some students
NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.
Lovely gentleman looking for a forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A lovely little gentleman is looking for a forever home. Sarah Hawthorne with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Rusty is about 10 months old. “He is a retriever mix,” she said, “He's probably about 35 pounds now. I think he's going to top out at maybe 45 or 50 pounds. They're not very big.”
Defense sec. honors service members killed in Kabul airport attack ahead of local vigil
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The U.S. Secretary of Defense has released a statement honoring the memories of 13 service members who were killed a year ago today in an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan just days before the deadline of the U.S. troop evacuation from Afghanistan.
Candlelight vigil will honor service members killed in Kabul airport attack one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil on Friday will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack, including Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, on the first anniversary of their deaths. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds outside the airport targeting...
Controversial school board member offers resignation
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
Service members killed in Afghanistan bombing remembered on anniversary of attack
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack on the first anniversary of their deaths. People are already starting to gather for the vigil that...
ENC schools remind students to get required vaccines and boosters
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — To help reduce the number of illnesses and increased absences as students prepare to go back to school on Monday, health officials want to ensure students receive their required vaccination shots and are up to date with their boosters. Manager of school health services, Laurie...
Twin Rivers YMCA offering after-school care to parents in need
NEW BERN, Craven County — In just a few days, students will be returning to school in Craven County. But, as school returns to in session, there are some parents who are struggling to afford and find fully staffed after-school care. Community Impact Director at Twin Rivers YMCA Marissa...
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
80th anniversary of the enlistment of the first Montford Point Marines celebrated
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — People from across the country made their way to Jacksonville to celebrate Montford Point Marine Day. The actual holiday is Friday, August 26th, and marks the day the first African-American Marine recruit, Howard P. Perry, arrived at the segregated Camp Montford Point. Secretary of the...
NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
Fire training Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in Pin Hook
PIN HOOK, Duplin Couty — A fire training exercise on Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in a Duplin County community. Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management will be conducting the exercise from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Pin Hook, near the Lighthouse Church on Lighthouse Road.
