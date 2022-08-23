ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Hot and humid weekend with a few storms - more like summer!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our weekend weather in South Carolina is going to play out very similarly to what we saw on Friday. This pattern will be a return to a more "normal" late August, summery weather setup. Highs will top out around 90 with a few storms both...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiplying Good announcing 2022 class of Midlands ChangeMakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Making a difference and putting others first. Multiplying Good announcing their 2022 class of Midlands ChangeMakers. These individuals are community leaders in the Midlands who have demonstrated a commitment to serve and move our state forward. The 2022 Class makes up of those as followed:
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Another round of grants open to build and maintain rec trails

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A program that's already helped build hundreds of trails across the state is gearing up for another round of funding. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCDPRT) gives out grants to groups that need funding to either build or maintain trails. Those...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Pets & Animals
wach.com

More sunshine returns and it starts feeling more like August

Columbia, SC (WACH) — After a soggy and cloudy Thursday, our weather pattern is beginning to change! Not so fast, though!. Stubborn cloud cover is expected for Friday - but we'll get at least some sunshine. High temperatures will be warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gas leak on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Traffic on Hardscrabble Road between Clemson Road and N. Brickyard Road has opened back up. ORIGINAL: Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to resolve a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road between Clemson Road and N. Brickyard Road. The gas leak is still being cleaned...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Spring Valley football alumni motivating current Vikings

(WACH) - Spring Valley football alumni are inspiring head coach Robin Bacon's youngest team yet. "We're normally looked as one of the top teams, but this year we're looked down upon because of how many people left," said senior Carl Solomon. The Vikings graduated 17 seniors last year and return...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Camden Public Works struggling with lack of sanitation workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some people in Camden, say a very real problem just keeps piling up in their neighborhoods. They're talking about garbage, more specifically, yard debris. They say nobody is picking it up, at least not consistently. Officials tell me, it has been like this for more...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Richland Two students get the opportunity to work paid internship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — If you have a sophomore, junior or senior in Richland School District Two they may be eligible to work a paid internship while they are in school. Richland School District Two is partnering with The City of Columbia to make this happen and they sealed the deal earlier today.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland Two working to improve school lunch debt program

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Thursday night Richland Two Board Members met to talk about the districts meal plan for the second night this week. Some High School students could be denied meals and have the food be thrown away if their account balance reaches below negative 10 dollars. The district faced...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One person dead after crash in Gilbert

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a collision on US-378 earlier Wednesday. The crash took place around noon on Wednesday when a 2022 Subaru Outback driving west on US-378, collided with a 2003 Lincoln Aviator driving north on Peachland Drive.
GILBERT, SC
wach.com

Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC

