Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO