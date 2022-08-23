Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Volleyball picks up district win over Metcalfe
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team continued its hot start to the season with a three sets to zero victory over district rival Metcalfe County Thursday night. The Lady Lakers easily took the first set 25-8 and came from behind to win the second set 25-21 before finishing off the match with a decisive 25-16 win in the third set.
lakercountry.com
Lakers host Jumpers at Finley Field tonight
The Russell County Lakers will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Finley Field tonight. Both the Lakers and Jumpers enter tonight’s contest at 1-0 after picking up a win in Week 1. The Lakers defeated Adair County 27-14 in Week 1 while Somerset defeated Garrard County 28-14 last week.
lakercountry.com
RCHS Volleyball, Soccer teams in action today
The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play at home tonight, hosting district rival Metcalfe County. The 3-0 Lakers will take on the 1-5 Lady Hornets with freshman taking the court at 5 p.m. with JV and varsity to follow. The Laker Soccer team will be back in action today. The...
lakercountry.com
Ella Mae Johnson, age 70, of Russell Springs
Ella Mae Johnson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 70 years of age. Ella was born November 22, 1951, in Russell County, daughter of the late Refus Dowell and Ada Mae Coffey Gentry. She was a Christian lady who attended Mt. Hope Separate Baptist Church. Ella was a devoted caretaker of her family. She was a good cook and loved to work in her flower garden. Ella found great joy being around her grandchildren.
lakercountry.com
Russell County FFA competes at Kentucky State Fair
Russell County High School FFA members competed in multiple events at the Kentucky State Fair this week. The Dairy Judging team made up of Eli Foley, Will Stephens, Addison Coppage, and Ellie Terry placed 14th overall and Eli Foley was 19th individual with more than 100 contestants. Bryanna Smith competed...
lakercountry.com
Local 4-H participant earns ribbon at state fair
Another Russell County 4-H youth has earned a ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Dalton Foley received a red ribbon in the 4-H Lawnmower Driving Contest earlier this week. The state fair runs through Sunday, August 28th. You can visit the state fair’s website at kystatefair.org.
lakercountry.com
Alexander Hill, age 32, of Russell Springs
Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.
lakercountry.com
Russell County unemployment drops nearly one percent
The unemployment rate in Russell County fell nearly one percent from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. A new report released on Thursday shows Russell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2022. While Russell County’s unemployment...
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
lakercountry.com
Community Blood Drive is tomorrow
The Russell County Community Blood Drive will take place tomorrow. The blood drive will be at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. t0 5:30 p.m. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and be entered to win a 2022 Toyota Rav4. All donors will also be entered...
lakercountry.com
RCH hires new hospitalist physician
Russell County Hospital recently made a key hire and following Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the local healthcare facility’s board of directors, RCH CEO Scott Thompson discussed the hire with local news…. The board had no new old or new business items on the agenda, so much of the...
lakercountry.com
Wayne County man sentenced to 70 years on rape charges
A Wayne County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of rape. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard sentenced Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez to the jury-recommended 70 years. A press release from earlier this year by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez repeatedly...
lakercountry.com
JPD releases July activity report
The Jamestown Police Department this week released its activity report for the month of July. During the month, the department investigated three auto accidents without injury, one auto accident with injury and 143 calls for service received through dispatch. The department made 32 arrests, opened 10 criminal cases, provided nine...
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
