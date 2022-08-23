Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
iheart.com
Weekend Restriction On W. Dodge Expressway
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, beginning Saturday, August 27th, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the I-680 ramp to westbound lower West Dodge Road in west Omaha will be closed. NDOT says the closure is necessary for a contractor to do bridge deck resurfacing. The I-680...
KETV.com
Lincoln, Omaha first responders honor fallen officer with blood drives
LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday marks two years since Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera was shot — he died 12 days later. His family says he stayed alive that long thanks to blood donations. Today, the Lincoln Fire Department held a blood drive in his honor. It's part of...
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: 120th & West Maple construction wrapping up
6 News On Your Side: "It's time to build it." A major road project in southwest Omaha is moving into its next phase. 6 News On Your Side: Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A major road project in southwest Omaha...
iheart.com
Early Morning Semi Truck Crash Leaves One With Serious Injuries
(Bellevue, NE) -- An early morning semi truck crash in Bellevue leaves one person hurt. A semi overturned near Fort Crook and Chandler Roads this morning, blocking traffic. Another car hit a pole in the area as a result of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision
Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
KETV.com
Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash knocked a semi-truck on its side, blocking traffic in Bellevue early Thursday morning. The crash happened near Fort Crook and Chandler roads. Southbound traffic on Fort Crook Road was blocked by the semi-truck. Another vehicle involved in the crash hit a pole. Paramedics transported...
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
KETV.com
Firefighters battle weather and house fire in north Omaha
Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Omaha Wednesday night near Florence Boulevard and Lothrup Street. Responders had to face the warm weather in tandem. Those on scene say they had to bring in a second crew to relieve the first responders. Omaha Fire says the flames were difficult...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
KETV.com
Water main break impacts 30th Street
OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
kfornow.com
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
1011now.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
WOWT
Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
KETV.com
OPD introduces online system to report non-emergency crimes
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department has launched an online reporting system for non-emergency incidents. They say the new system is yet another "convenient and efficient" means of reporting non-emergency crimes, alongside their Telephone Report Squad — contacted at (402) 444-4877. Examples of non-emergency incidents include:. Shoplifting.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
