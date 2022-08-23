Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
aroundosceola.com
College honors for local scholars
Another cast of Osceola County students have earned high honors or diplomas at their out-ofstate universities, such as: Jude Pierre of Kissimmee was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay (Ohio). Hollins University (Roanoke, Va.) congratulates. Jonea Mathis of St. Cloud, on earning Dean’s...
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Brevard County officials: Expect traffic delays on Space Coast for Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one week away from the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed flight tests will take the Orion spacecraft beyond the far side of the moon. But NASA isn’t the only agency preparing for launch day. The Titusville Police...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
aroundosceola.com
Mosquito control tips for homeowners to keep from bugging out
It’s the rainy season here in Central Florida, and heavy rainfall can cause puddles and standing water around the yard. Unfortunately, this standing water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only are mosquitoes pesky pests, but they can transmit deadly diseases such as dengue, West Nile, and Zika. Keep yourself and your family safe by following these easy tips for mosquito control at home. All mosquitoes require water for their eggs to hatch and for the larvae and pupae to grow. Containers around the home that collect standing water provide this habitat for mosquitoes. Regularly survey your yard for sources of standing water. Turn over buckets, pots, wheelbarrows or anything else with standing water. Check tarps, tires and boats. Replace bird bath water once a week and remove excess water from planter trays and hanging baskets.
aroundosceola.com
NeoCity Academy experiment part of Blue Origin's payload Wednesday morning
While a lot of the space talk this weekend has been about the Artemis I launch Monday morning and how it should lead to sending astronauts back to the moon and eventually to Mars, Osceola County is part of other news coming out of the space program. Per a Blue...
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
aroundosceola.com
westorlandonews.com
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida
In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
WESH
Forecasters tracking 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on two disturbances in the tropics. The first is located in the Caribbean Sea, just east of the Windward Islands. It has a 20% chance of development in the next five days. While the system is currently disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days.
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 23, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Your Help In Identifying Winter Haven Pressure Washer Thief
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at a residence in the area of Avenue K NW in Winter Haven. On Thursday, August 18th between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m., a man captured on video stole
Cop killer Markeith Loyd to have death conviction hearing Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The long appeals process for convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will continue Tuesday. An Orange County judge ordered a virtual hearing for Tuesday afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Loyd was sentenced to death for killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, while he...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
