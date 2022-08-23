ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
College honors for local scholars

Another cast of Osceola County students have earned high honors or diplomas at their out-ofstate universities, such as: Jude Pierre of Kissimmee was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay (Ohio). Hollins University (Roanoke, Va.) congratulates. Jonea Mathis of St. Cloud, on earning Dean’s...
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
Mosquito control tips for homeowners to keep from bugging out

It’s the rainy season here in Central Florida, and heavy rainfall can cause puddles and standing water around the yard. Unfortunately, this standing water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only are mosquitoes pesky pests, but they can transmit deadly diseases such as dengue, West Nile, and Zika. Keep yourself and your family safe by following these easy tips for mosquito control at home. All mosquitoes require water for their eggs to hatch and for the larvae and pupae to grow. Containers around the home that collect standing water provide this habitat for mosquitoes. Regularly survey your yard for sources of standing water. Turn over buckets, pots, wheelbarrows or anything else with standing water. Check tarps, tires and boats. Replace bird bath water once a week and remove excess water from planter trays and hanging baskets.
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
Forecasters tracking 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on two disturbances in the tropics. The first is located in the Caribbean Sea, just east of the Windward Islands. It has a 20% chance of development in the next five days. While the system is currently disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 23, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
