Ypsilanti, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students

ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
MLive

20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes

ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Novi to celebrate the end of summer with art and tacos

NOVI — As summer is winding down, the city of Novi is gearing up for the Taco Fest and Fine Art Fair. The three-day event will take place this weekend, Aug. 26-28, at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, near Emagine Theatre. The festival will include taco trucks, live music and entertainment for the entire family, along with award-winning artists from across the Midwest.
NOVI, MI
HometownLife.com

Bash returns to Plymouth-Canton Schools

Pizza, a petting farm and a plethora of people are in the lineup for the annual Back-to-School Bash at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the bus loop behind Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road in Canton. The whole community is invited. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
CANTON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower

A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Community Update, 08-22-22

Highlights from Dexter city administration reports submitted at the August 22, 2022, City Council meeting. 3165 Baker Rd: Property owners are discussing a mixed-use concept for the empty lot in their pre-application talks with the city. Representatives from various governmental groups and city consultants reviewed the idea with a favorable opinion.
DEXTER, MI
dbusiness.com

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022

Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
DEARBORN, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
