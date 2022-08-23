Read full article on original website
Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students
ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Hello, Ann Arbor: UM students return; troubled retail development changes course
University of Michigan students, who account for a sizable portion of Ann Arbor’s population during the fall and winter months, moved into dorms, fraternity houses, apartments and other abodes throughout the city this week. Classes start Monday. On Thursday, reporter Marty Slagter and multimedia specialist Jake Hamilton were out...
2 launch areas for Huron River paddlers see access improvements in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Paddlers looking to access the Huron River in Washtenaw County will have an easier time thanks to more than $800,000 in improvements to boat launch areas in metroparks near Dexter and Ann Arbor. State outdoor recreation grants and funding from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks is making the...
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes
ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
‘Dream school’ move-in: University of Michigan students get settled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ari Harris paused Thursday to reflect on walking around campus and near Michigan Stadium as a child with his father Corey, who attended the University of Michigan and introduced him to his dream school. Cramped together inside Harris’ West Quad dorm on Aug. 25, the Harris...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
Ann Arbor closes city pool for season after employees get COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting city operations. The latest is that Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park pool is closed for the season due to COVID-19, the city announced. The outdoor pool located off Packard Road...
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
Novi to celebrate the end of summer with art and tacos
NOVI — As summer is winding down, the city of Novi is gearing up for the Taco Fest and Fine Art Fair. The three-day event will take place this weekend, Aug. 26-28, at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, near Emagine Theatre. The festival will include taco trucks, live music and entertainment for the entire family, along with award-winning artists from across the Midwest.
Bash returns to Plymouth-Canton Schools
Pizza, a petting farm and a plethora of people are in the lineup for the annual Back-to-School Bash at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the bus loop behind Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road in Canton. The whole community is invited. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower
A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
Dexter Community Update, 08-22-22
Highlights from Dexter city administration reports submitted at the August 22, 2022, City Council meeting. 3165 Baker Rd: Property owners are discussing a mixed-use concept for the empty lot in their pre-application talks with the city. Representatives from various governmental groups and city consultants reviewed the idea with a favorable opinion.
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
Win a golden ticket at Ypsilanti screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
YPSILANTI, MI -- Four people can find their golden ticket at the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority’s free movie screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The screening at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, is part of the YDDA Outdoor Movie Series near Ypsilanti’s Water Tower at Normal Street Parking, 811 Washtenaw Ave.
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
