Virginia State

Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter recalled for possible health risk

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Epicurean Butter LLC of Colorado is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" because it has potentially been contaminated with a bacteria that may be deadly, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .

(Courtesy of the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The recall alert came from Epicurean Butter's frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, which reported that certain products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may only suffer short-term flu-like symptoms, Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were reportedly distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in a number of East Coast states, including Virginia.

According to the FDA, the product comes in a 3.5-ounce, black plastic cup with a Wegmans label around and on the lid. There is a "Best By" and Lot # printed with blue ink by the label around the cup.

The following products are subject to this recall:

(Courtesy of the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
The products listed above are the only lots affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

