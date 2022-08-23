Read full article on original website
How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods
Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
It’s time to consider new taxes, Genesee County board chairman says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Board of Commissioners Chairman Domonique Clemons is telling colleagues that it’s time to talk about potential new taxes to support county government services. Clemons, speaking to commissioners during a committee meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, said decisions need to be made now for the county...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
Liquor licenses revoked at Flint party store where state says minors bought alcohol
FLINT, MI -- A party store that city officials once branded a public nuisance has lost its liquor licenses for selling alcohol to minors. Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that licenses that allowed Cheers Market to sell alcohol were revoked by an administrative law judge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a hearing on four separate complaints that the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old decoy in 2021 and 2022.
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling
FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use
The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
These 4 Michigan projects are getting millions in state incentives
LANSING, MI – A thermal products lab dedicated to electric vehicle battery tech, a Lansing manufacturing facility, a downtown Detroit redevelopment and Michigan marketing efforts are all being boosted by state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund reviewed 15 agenda items Tuesday, Aug. 23 during its monthly board meeting that...
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall. David Williams wheels a crate filled with his daughter Jasmine Williams’ belongings to her dorm at University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall during student move-ins on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo. 3 / 27. UM-Flint students move in...
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SVSU professor awarded $245K research grant for mental health improvements
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A Saginaw Valley State University professor is working to positively impact mental health care for patients by studying how to help reduce wait times at mental health facilities. Danilo Sirias, SVSU professor of management with the Carmona College of Business, has been awarded a two-year, $245,000 grant...
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
State ups its investment to $1.5M in North Flint Food Market
FLINT, MI -- The state is adding to its investment in the North Flint Food Market, a grocery co-op that backers say is nearly 80 percent complete but which still needs additional cash to open its doors in 2023. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board voted Tuesday, Aug. 23, to amend...
