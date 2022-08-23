ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods

Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Liquor licenses revoked at Flint party store where state says minors bought alcohol

FLINT, MI -- A party store that city officials once branded a public nuisance has lost its liquor licenses for selling alcohol to minors. Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that licenses that allowed Cheers Market to sell alcohol were revoked by an administrative law judge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a hearing on four separate complaints that the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old decoy in 2021 and 2022.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling

FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use

The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall

UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall. David Williams wheels a crate filled with his daughter Jasmine Williams’ belongings to her dorm at University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall during student move-ins on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo. 3 / 27. UM-Flint students move in...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
MIDLAND, MI
msn.com

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

