Morning Report: Oceanside Treasury Manager Previously Convicted of Burglary for Stealing City Credit Card and Using it in Gift Card Scam

Read full article on original website
Related
Carlsbad Man Convicted of Armed Robbery Spree at Grocery Stores, Other Businesses
A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday for robbing grocery stores and other businesses across San Diego County over a 15-day period last year. Benjamin Robert Laubbacher, 50, admitted to committing six robberies between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said the hold-ups netted him $2,327.32 total.
Car shot at in Otay Mesa, couple inside injured
A car traveling on an Otay Mesa street early Friday morning was struck by gunfire, injuring a man and woman inside, San Diego Police said.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
IN THIS ARTICLE
As shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief went on a shopping spree
While shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief stole her wallet and went on a shopping spree with her credit and debit cards
Tow truck driver shot, search for shooter prompts SWAT response in South Bay
A San Diego Police SWAT unit was called to a South Bay apartment complex following the shooting of a tow truck driver early Friday morning.
NBC San Diego
Police Beef Up Presence After Surfer Dispute at La Jolla's Windansea Beach
A scary situation in the water between surfers in La Jolla has caused a ripple effect on land. Now, the San Diego Police Department said they're putting an emphasis on patrols in the area to keep an eye on Windansea Beach in La Jolla. According to SDPD Lt. Brian Avera,...
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
Office Depot fire in East County causes $1M in damage
Firefighters Wednesday battled a fire at an Office Depot in La Mesa that caused over $1 million in damage, first responders said.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
Art or eyesore? Neighbors want the 'paint job' on the front of a North County home removed
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Is it art... or an eyesore?. Neighbors in a quiet North County sub-division are demanding that the 'paint job' on the front of one home be removed and they are hoping the renter responsible for the work will also be removed. Their concerns go far beyond...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water
As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
Reward offered in Chula Vista shooting death
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the weekend shooting of a San Diego man, a Chula Vista Police Department spokesman said.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items
ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Oceanside police searching for possibly armed suspect
Oceanside police are searching for a potentially armed man Friday, the department announced in a tweet.
theregistrysocal.com
17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
Oceanside Employee Alleging Treasurer Lost Millions in City Funds Was Previously Convicted of Burglary Using City’s Credit Card
The employee tasked with managing Oceanside’s $500 million investment portfolio was previously convicted of felony burglary for stealing the city’s credit card and thousands of dollars from Home Depot as part of a gift card scam as a teen, public records reveal. Voice of San Diego discovered Oceanside...
Shooting leads to SWAT standoff in South Bay
A SWAT standoff is ongoing in the South Bay Friday as police try apprehend a group of people suspected of a shooting, San Diego Police Department said.
onscene.tv
SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego
08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
northcountydailystar.com
Update: Death Investigation – North County
The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
Comments / 1