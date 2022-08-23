ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morning Report: Oceanside Treasury Manager Previously Convicted of Burglary for Stealing City Credit Card and Using it in Gift Card Scam

By Voice of San Diego
Voiceof San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#San Diego City Council#Affordable Housing#San Diego News#Fraud#Oceanside Treasury#Voice Of San Diego#Home Depot#Vosd#Sports Arena Boulevard#The City Council#Midway Rising
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water

As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items

ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
theregistrysocal.com

17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego

08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Update: Death Investigation – North County

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy