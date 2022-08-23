ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Midday Forecast: More storms today, some flooding possible

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: S 10 mph.

KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

