The Ann Arbor News

Get your sandals fixed for free at Chaco traveling repair bus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Chaco customers can get their sandals repaired or customize a new pair at an upcoming visit from the brand’s touring repair bus. The Fit For Adventure Tour is coming to Ann Arbor from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4. at Liberty Plaza Park, 310 S. Division St. The tour will offer both on-site repairs and custom Chaco Z Sandals and Chillos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

10 things to know about the 2022 HAP Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, MI — The HAP Crim Festival of Races, an annual road running event that takes place in downtown Flint, is back this year with a celebratory theme, Crim45. After COVID-19 halted and changed last year’s schedule, the 45th annual Crim held a press conference in-person on Thursday, Aug. 26 at HAP in Flint Township to announce some expected events added to this year’s version that brings back some normalcy to traditional parts of the popular event.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County

There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
LAPEER, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw

More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
SAGINAW, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Thief arrested after walking into Michigan fire station and stealing pickup truck

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI -- A Detroit man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department Tuesday. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the man -- who has not been formally charged and his identity has not been released -- stole the truck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after walking into the fire station, finding the keys to the truck and driving away.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
abc12.com

Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely. “It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,”...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use. Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “Within the...
GRAND BLANC, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained

PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

