FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.

LAPEER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO