Get your sandals fixed for free at Chaco traveling repair bus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Chaco customers can get their sandals repaired or customize a new pair at an upcoming visit from the brand’s touring repair bus. The Fit For Adventure Tour is coming to Ann Arbor from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4. at Liberty Plaza Park, 310 S. Division St. The tour will offer both on-site repairs and custom Chaco Z Sandals and Chillos.
10 things to know about the 2022 HAP Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, MI — The HAP Crim Festival of Races, an annual road running event that takes place in downtown Flint, is back this year with a celebratory theme, Crim45. After COVID-19 halted and changed last year’s schedule, the 45th annual Crim held a press conference in-person on Thursday, Aug. 26 at HAP in Flint Township to announce some expected events added to this year’s version that brings back some normalcy to traditional parts of the popular event.
How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods
Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lolobee’s Vietnamese iced coffee is sweet and creamy
BAY CITY, MI — Lolobee’s Lounge, a late-night coffee and tea lounge in Bay City, offers a Vietnamese iced coffee customers love. “Our most popular menu item is problem the Vietnamese iced coffee,” said Lauren Williams, who owns the business with her boyfriend, Benjamin Paul. Made with...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Thief arrested after walking into Michigan fire station and stealing pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI -- A Detroit man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department Tuesday. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the man -- who has not been formally charged and his identity has not been released -- stole the truck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after walking into the fire station, finding the keys to the truck and driving away.
2 launch areas for Huron River paddlers see access improvements in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Paddlers looking to access the Huron River in Washtenaw County will have an easier time thanks to more than $800,000 in improvements to boat launch areas in metroparks near Dexter and Ann Arbor. State outdoor recreation grants and funding from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks is making the...
abc12.com
Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely. “It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,”...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
Flint’s Arab American Heritage Council to host annual community picnic this weekend
FLINT, MI -- The Arab American Heritage Council is hosting its annual community picnic this weekend. Family and friends will gather for hamburgers and dishes to pass from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Seven Lakes State Park, located at 14390 Fish Lake Road in Holly. Activities like soccer, volleyball,...
abc12.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
abc12.com
Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use. Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “Within the...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
MLive
