Medford, WI

947jackfm.com

Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI
onfocus.news

Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
Tom Tiffany
947jackfm.com

Protesters call for keeping ‘The Clubhouse’ open

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of Community Corner Clubhouse protested outside North Central Health Care Thursday afternoon, calling for the program to stay open. Protestors wanted to spread awareness of the clubhouse’s importance. “We want our voices heard,” Kelly Kaufman, Clubhouse member and protest organizer, said. Kaufman and...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Parents Paying More to Bus Kids to School

Marshfield parents are paying a high price for bussing their kids to school. According to a release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses, the company the district uses, parents will be paying $800 a year, per student for bus services. This is for children living within two miles of the District. Last year, parents were paying $200.
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Taylor County Deer Farm Depopulated Due to CWD

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Taylor County deer farm has been depopulated an animal on the property tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. According to the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, a total of 238 animals living on the property were put down, and 61 of those tested positive for the disease.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WISCONSIN STATE
947jackfm.com

Milwaukee Tools, UWSP Announce Million Dollar Endowment

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources will benefit from a $1 million endowment from Milwaukee Tools. The two Wisconsin institutions announced the partnership Wednesday at the Schmeeckle Reserve. Milwaukee Tools will provide chainsaws, hand saws, pruners, blowers, and measuring tools. Additionally, students who are going into their summer field experience will get their own personal protective equipment from Milwaukee Tools including hard hats, rechargeable headlamps, banded ear plugs, and protective goggles. All told that package is worth $177.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 24, 2022

It comes with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Ginny Lou Seymour on August 19th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ginny is survived by her loving husband Dale of 52 years. In addition to her loving husband, Ginny is survived by her two children Stacey (Edward) Benzing and Scott (Lori) Seymour whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Benzing, Brandan Benzing, Justin (Tori) Benzing, Derick (Kelsey) Seymour, Jared Seymour, and Andrea Seymour. She is also survived by her siblings Jerry (Willie) Quaderer, Bob (Lynn) Quaderer, Mike Quaderer, Joy Haase, and Judy Quaderer. She is also survived by her loving brother and sisters in law Al (Carol) Seymour, Chuck (Leona) Seymour, Sue Beck, Patti (Charlie) Leitermann, Ron (Laura) Seymour, Jeff (Stacy) Seymour, and Terry (Connie) Seymour. And many nieces and nephews that thought the world of her. She is preceded in death by her mother and Father Ardith and Roy Quaderer, and her brother David Quaderer.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

City of Marshfield Looking for Residents Interested in Serving as a Commissioner on Utility Commission

The Municipal Code of the City of Marshfield provides that a five-member Utility Commission is elected by the Common Council. The Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Mayor Lois Te Strake is seeking city residents, but others in the area may be considered based on background and qualifications interested in serving as a commissioner on the Utility Commission.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
STRATFORD, WI

