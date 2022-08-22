It comes with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Ginny Lou Seymour on August 19th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ginny is survived by her loving husband Dale of 52 years. In addition to her loving husband, Ginny is survived by her two children Stacey (Edward) Benzing and Scott (Lori) Seymour whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Benzing, Brandan Benzing, Justin (Tori) Benzing, Derick (Kelsey) Seymour, Jared Seymour, and Andrea Seymour. She is also survived by her siblings Jerry (Willie) Quaderer, Bob (Lynn) Quaderer, Mike Quaderer, Joy Haase, and Judy Quaderer. She is also survived by her loving brother and sisters in law Al (Carol) Seymour, Chuck (Leona) Seymour, Sue Beck, Patti (Charlie) Leitermann, Ron (Laura) Seymour, Jeff (Stacy) Seymour, and Terry (Connie) Seymour. And many nieces and nephews that thought the world of her. She is preceded in death by her mother and Father Ardith and Roy Quaderer, and her brother David Quaderer.

