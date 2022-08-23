Read full article on original website
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
You may have bought knock off merchandise from a South Toms River, NJ business
There is a chance that you may have purchased or at the very least spotted a knockoff counterfeit version of a product with an established brand at a store in South Toms River. As such, a South Toms River man who ran a business in the township has been arrested...
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
Adventure Seekers: The World’s Largest Go-Kart Track is Coming to Edison, NJ
This literally looks like something out of a video game. Buckle up, New Jersey; something really cool is headed our way this Fall!. One of the things I love most about living in New Jersey is all of the entertaining stuff we have to do here. We've got beaches, ice skating rinks, roller rinks, Top Golf, amusement parks - the list goes on and on.
You Are Making Me Hungry! The BEST Meatball Subs in Ocean County, NJ
One of my favorite Italian dishes is meatballs. I do enjoy a good meatball and I think I'm spoiled because April makes a very good meatball, in all different styles. This time around we are focusing on "Meatball subs" and the best here in Ocean County. We get our list...
New Jersey’s Most Frightful Halloween Attractions Are Set to Open in Ocean County
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
A Delicious New Sushi Restaurant is Now Open in Downtown Toms River, NJ
It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish. Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi. I can remember my...
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Hooray! Another ALDI is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Forget Student Loans, Powerful Shore Republican Fat Cat Had $196,000 COVID Loan Forgiven
TOMS RIVER, NJ – As Republicans push back on student loan debt forgiveness, one prominent...
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
Toms River Mayor Hill Launches Taxpayer Funded Newspaper
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill is from the government and he’s...
One of the Oldest Cemeteries in New Jersey is Right in Toms River, NJ
It is a coincidence that we are talking about a cemetery as we get closer to Halloween, or is it? It does seem ironic though that we are discussing one of the oldest cemeteries in New Jersey, that's right here in Ocean County. This particular cemetery is located right in...
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
