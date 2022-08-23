ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Van Meter man’s horrific tractor accident caught on video

By Justin Surrency
DES MOINES, Iowa — The longest journey begins with a single step. “Each step I take, each thing I do is reminding me I get another chance,” said Dan Hedden.

Hedden’s road to recovery is nothing short of a miracle. “It’s my fault. You never start a tractor without somebody sitting in the seat,” said the 69-year-old with decades of tractor experience.

Dan Hedden’s home security video captured his near-death experience on August 11th in Van Meter. With his tractor initially stuck while pulling cut-down trees Hedden begins walking beside it before it pulls him down and runs over his body. Hedden said, “I thought I was going to die. I remember hearing all the bones crushing and felt everything breaking.”

Man arrested for 2021 murder, decapitation of Iowa woman

Hedden saw his light in this world going dim as the tire treads began rolling across his head. “My wife and I never say goodbye ever because to us goodbye is permanent so we will always say see you later. She wasn’t there, she was at work but I told her goodbye,” said Hedden.

An 11-year-old boy named Brendan McLemore was helping Hedden that day. He heard Hedden’s screams and called for help. Hedden was life-flighted to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Hedden said, “If Brendan wouldn’t have been with me I wouldn’t be here.”

With the tips of each vertebra broken, the three hours a day of rehab are grueling. “I punctured both lungs, broke all my ribs, broke the left leg, mashed the muscles, and broke right collarbone,” said Hedden.

With each new milestone, each new day Hedden has a second chance at life. “I took 180 steps today,” Hedden said. He added, “I’m thankful I’m not paralyzed. I gotta be thankful every day.”

Hedden says medical professionals see his recovery going quicker than expected. Hedden could be home as early as September 8th.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hedden’s unexpected medical expenses, you can donate here .

KBUR

Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Several people hurt in crash following Des Moines police chase

A police chase last night in Des Moines ended in a crash and multiple injuries. A Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole. Five people jumped out and ran.
DES MOINES, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene

A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Four apprehended in Des Moines crash, chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people have been apprehended following a crash that resulted in several people being seriously injured Wednesday evening. An officer with the Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle allegedly speeding through the intersection of East 18th Street and Capitol […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale child hit by car

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Emergency Management Director talks Winterset tornado recovery

WINTERSET, Iowa – It’s been five months since several tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and that includes an EF4 storm that carved a 70-mile path from Macksburg to Newton, hitting communities like Winterset, Norwalk, and Runnells. Fifty homes were destroyed or damaged, many along Carver Road. Some of those homes were those of Winterset high school students. Most […]
WINTERSET, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator

A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

North Des Moines crash claims motorcyclist’s life

DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road. When first responders arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man walks into Broadlawns Sunday after being shot

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Des Moines hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound. The man arrived at Broadlawns Medical Center around 4:00 p.m., said public information officer Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The man was shot in the leg and told police […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

March 5th Tornadoes: A Look Back

IOWA — March 5, 2022 brought the strongest tornado in over eight years to Iowa when an EF-4 tornado tore a 70-mile long track from southwest of Winterset to the northwest side of Newton. Six people were killed by the tornado just south of Winterset, while nine other tornadoes were confirmed that day, including one […]
WINTERSET, IA
